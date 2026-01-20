Home
Blue Lynx

Koninginnegracht 19, 2514 AB The Hague, The Netherlands
thehague@bluelynx.comwww.bluelynx.com+31 (0)70 311 7822
Blue Lynx is a leading international recruitment agency since 1988, specialising in bespoke talent acquisition, Executive Search, Employer of Record and Contracting. We grew from a Dutch startup into a trusted firm serving Fortune 500 clients and job seekers worldwide. 

Jobs in the Netherlands by Blue Lynx

Compiler Engineer - English
Indirect Tax Specialist - English
Account Manager - German & Dutch
Financial Specialist, Intercompany Treasury - English
Part-time Warehouse Operative - English
Team Lead Retail Sales - Dutch & English
Customer Success Physicist - English
Market Development Manager - German & English
Financial Controller - English
Marketing Programs Manager - English
Business Development Manager - English
Training Specialist Dredging - English
Technical Training Specialist - English
Data Centre Technician - English
Account Manager - German & Dutch
Management Consultant - Dutch & English
Electromechanical Technician - English
Field Service Technician - Polish & English
Area Sales Manager - English
Parts Sales Coordinator - German & English

