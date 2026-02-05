Site O&M Engineer - English

Our client is a global engineering services provider specialising in the maintenance and optimisation of industrial gas turbines used in power generation and the energy sector. With a focus on major OEM technologies, they deliver comprehensive field services, inspections, and overhauls to clients worldwide.

They are now seeking an experienced and dedicated Site O&M Engineer to join their team in Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands.

In the role, you will be working as part of a small team that covers day-to-day and longer-term maintenance issues, working with Specialist Contractors and ensuring that the plant is maintained safely and efficiently.

Job Profile for Site O&M Engineer

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Plan, organise and supervise maintenance activities

Perform Fault diagnosis and rectification of plant defects

Provide technical support in the event of a plant breakdown

Apply safe systems of work, such as writing Risk Assessments and Method Statements, Putting People to Work, Authorisation to Work, and Site Safety Rules

Perform general maintenance of the plant within the allocated area of expertise, and assist in other areas when needed

Develop and sustain maintenance documentation, records and procedures

Update and maintain the site's Maintenance Management System

Manage maintenance contracts and contractors

Maintain and update the store's system

Support Site personnel on projects and outage preparation

Procure spares and contract services when required

Implement small improvement projects on the existing plant

Manage outage work packages

Liaise with the host site operations team and provide support when required

Participate in Engineering and Project work

Maintain the plant to ensure compliance with appropriate safety and environmental standards and statutory requirements

Carry out plant-related routine duties to ensure commercial performance, availability and reliability in the plant are maintained to a high level

Candidate Profile for Site O&M Engineer

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Dutch fluency would be considered a plus

Engineering qualification as a Mechanical Technician

Familiarity with technical standards and procedures

Good knowledge of Health, Safety and Environmental legislation

Good understanding of Integrated Business Systems and popular software packages

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in Process Plant or Power Generation Maintenance

What Our Client Offers