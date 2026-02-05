Site O&M Engineer - English
About this role
Our client is a global engineering services provider specialising in the maintenance and optimisation of industrial gas turbines used in power generation and the energy sector. With a focus on major OEM technologies, they deliver comprehensive field services, inspections, and overhauls to clients worldwide.
They are now seeking an experienced and dedicated Site O&M Engineer to join their team in Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands.
In the role, you will be working as part of a small team that covers day-to-day and longer-term maintenance issues, working with Specialist Contractors and ensuring that the plant is maintained safely and efficiently.
Job Profile for Site O&M Engineer
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Plan, organise and supervise maintenance activities
- Perform Fault diagnosis and rectification of plant defects
- Provide technical support in the event of a plant breakdown
- Apply safe systems of work, such as writing Risk Assessments and Method Statements, Putting People to Work, Authorisation to Work, and Site Safety Rules
- Perform general maintenance of the plant within the allocated area of expertise, and assist in other areas when needed
- Develop and sustain maintenance documentation, records and procedures
- Update and maintain the site's Maintenance Management System
- Manage maintenance contracts and contractors
- Maintain and update the store's system
- Support Site personnel on projects and outage preparation
- Procure spares and contract services when required
- Implement small improvement projects on the existing plant
- Manage outage work packages
- Liaise with the host site operations team and provide support when required
- Participate in Engineering and Project work
- Maintain the plant to ensure compliance with appropriate safety and environmental standards and statutory requirements
- Carry out plant-related routine duties to ensure commercial performance, availability and reliability in the plant are maintained to a high level
Candidate Profile for Site O&M Engineer
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Dutch fluency would be considered a plus
- Engineering qualification as a Mechanical Technician
- Familiarity with technical standards and procedures
- Good knowledge of Health, Safety and Environmental legislation
- Good understanding of Integrated Business Systems and popular software packages
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Experience in Process Plant or Power Generation Maintenance
What Our Client Offers
- 27 vacation days
- Travel allowance
- Pension plan contribution
- Opportunity to work in a leading global engineering service provider
- Opportunity for a long-term career