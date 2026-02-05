Site O&M Engineer - English

Site O&M Engineer - English

Posted on February 5, 2026
Bergen Op Zoom
40
Posted on February 5, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global engineering services provider specialising in the maintenance and optimisation of industrial gas turbines used in power generation and the energy sector. With a focus on major OEM technologies, they deliver comprehensive field services, inspections, and overhauls to clients worldwide. 

They are now seeking an experienced and dedicated Site O&M Engineer to join their team in Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands. 

In the role, you will be working as part of a small team that covers day-to-day and longer-term maintenance issues, working with Specialist Contractors and ensuring that the plant is maintained safely and efficiently.

Job Profile for Site O&M Engineer
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Plan, organise and supervise maintenance activities
  • Perform Fault diagnosis and rectification of plant defects
  • Provide technical support in the event of a plant breakdown
  • Apply safe systems of work, such as writing Risk Assessments and Method Statements, Putting People to Work, Authorisation to Work, and Site Safety Rules
  • Perform general maintenance of the plant within the allocated area of expertise, and assist in other areas when needed
  • Develop and sustain maintenance documentation, records and procedures
  • Update and maintain the site's Maintenance Management System
  • Manage maintenance contracts and contractors
  • Maintain and update the store's system
  • Support Site personnel on projects and outage preparation
  • Procure spares and contract services when required
  • Implement small improvement projects on the existing plant
  • Manage outage work packages
  • Liaise with the host site operations team and provide support when required 
  • Participate in Engineering and Project work 
  • Maintain the plant to ensure compliance with appropriate safety and environmental standards and statutory requirements
  • Carry out plant-related routine duties to ensure commercial performance, availability and reliability in the plant are maintained to a high level

Candidate Profile for Site O&M Engineer

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Dutch fluency would be considered a plus
  • Engineering qualification as a Mechanical Technician
  • Familiarity with technical standards and procedures 
  • Good knowledge of Health, Safety and Environmental legislation
  • Good understanding of Integrated Business Systems and popular software packages
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Experience in Process Plant or Power Generation Maintenance

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 vacation days
  • Travel allowance
  • Pension plan contribution
  • Opportunity to work in a leading global engineering service provider
  • Opportunity for a long-term career
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Bergen Op Zoom delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Change Management Technologist - Packaging
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
International Test Engineer | English | Utrecht area
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position