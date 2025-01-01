At IamExpat Media, we believe that life abroad should be an enriching experience, not an overwhelming challenge. That’s why we are committed to empowering expats with the knowledge, resources and community they need to navigate every aspect of life in a new country. From practical guidance to cultural insights, we help the international community feel informed, connected and at home — wherever they are.
This mission was shaped by our own experiences. The IamExpat founders met, back in the 2000s, as four internationals who had recently moved abroad to pursue their academic and professional ambitions. Settling into life in our newly adopted country, we recognised the need for a platform that not only provides essential information for new arrivals, but also keeps pace with expats’ changing needs as their time abroad lengthens from months into years and they begin to put down roots.
Nowadays, we have grown into the leading English-language media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. We provide up-to-date information, important news, job listings, housing services, events and entertaining articles, all in one place — everything expats need to feel empowered and engaged in their new home.
Beyond our online platforms, we bring the community together in person through the annual IamExpat Fairs in Amsterdam, Berlin, The Hague and Eindhoven — one-day events designed to connect, inform and support expats “of all colours shapes and sizes” as they build their lives abroad.