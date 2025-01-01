Our story & mission

At IamExpat Media, we believe that life abroad should be an enriching experience, not an overwhelming challenge. That’s why we are committed to empowering expats with the knowledge, resources and community they need to navigate every aspect of life in a new country. From practical guidance to cultural insights, we help the international community feel informed, connected and at home — wherever they are.

This mission was shaped by our own experiences. The IamExpat founders met, back in the 2000s, as four internationals who had recently moved abroad to pursue their academic and professional ambitions. Settling into life in our newly adopted country, we recognised the need for a platform that not only provides essential information for new arrivals, but also keeps pace with expats’ changing needs as their time abroad lengthens from months into years and they begin to put down roots.

Nowadays, we have grown into the leading English-language media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. We provide up-to-date information, important news, job listings, housing services, events and entertaining articles, all in one place — everything expats need to feel empowered and engaged in their new home.

Beyond our online platforms, we bring the community together in person through the annual IamExpat Fairs in Amsterdam, Berlin, The Hague and Eindhoven — one-day events designed to connect, inform and support expats “of all colours shapes and sizes” as they build their lives abroad.

Our community

4,6MUnique visitors (per year)
190+Nationalities
190K+Social media followers
68K+Newsletter subscribers

OUR TEAM

Behind IamExpat Media is a truly international team of people who know what it means to live and work abroad. Speaking different languages, with diverse backgrounds and stories, we share a common passion: helping expats feel at home, wherever they are.

Charalampos SergiosCo-founder
Nikos NakosCo-founder
Panos SarlanisCo-founder
Panayiotis DionysopoulosCo-founder
Abi CarterEditor in chief
Alexander FragkakisWeb project manager
Carmen Gabriela LupuContent & social media assistant
Claire LeunissenEvents manager
Clara BousfieldEditor
Cragg MartchSales team lead
Hiba ArganeAccount manager
Joana VinogradoffTeam lead account manager
Manja van KesterenExecutive editor
Olivia LoganEditor
Petra TarjányiSales manager
Plamena KolevaAccount manager
Rachel DeloughryLifestyle editor
Richard MedinaSenior sales manager
Risca Van HeerdenAccount manager
Sarah Li-HochstrasserSales manager
Simone JacobsEditor
Undine BothOffice manager
Urani KominoHR & office administrator

What our users say about us

I am in love with your website! There is so much useful information on it. I like to read the articles and to know a lot of interesting things. Thank you so much for it!
Your website gives helpful, reliable, and time information. I just wanted to say thank you. You make the life of an expat so much easier. It is a blessing what you do.
Thank you for being the best source of news for the international community, you have been a key channel for me since I arrived!
I just wanted to say that your website has been extremely helpful . I have been abroad almost 3 years and if I have a question, IamExpat is always my first go to, even for the news in English. So I just wanted to THANK YOU!
You should be immensely proud of what you have made. Very well done!
Just wanted to say THANK YOU for a great newsletter. You always provide interesting and relevant topics and articles, and I always learn something. Keep up the great work!
A big thank you to your amazing team. I have been reading your website constantly!
It is difficult to imagine moving abroad without IamExpat. You have every step covered!
You have been crucial in my expatriation journey. A big thank you to your team!
The site is informative and helpful for me. I have already found information that I will act upon shortly with contacts you have listed. Thank you so much for your help!

ADVERTISE WITH US

IamExpat's commitment to value creation for clients and excellent customer service has increased its clientele base to more than 700 accounts on a yearly basis, from various industries such as financial & tax  services, relocation, education, entertainment, career development, recruitment, legal services, insurances, real estate, fitness and more. Here's an indicative list of advertisers:

Got questions, suggestions, or need to report an issue?

Our addressSingel 542, 1017 AZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands
