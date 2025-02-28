Expat services

Browse our collection of carefully-curated businesses, whose services cover all the needs of the international community.
Healthcare
Legal advice

Get listed

Interested in featuring among our directories of expat-friendly businesses? Get your business listed and reach our audience.
Money & taxation
Insurance
Working & entrepreneurship
Education
Wellbeing
Housing & utilities
Communication providers
Transportation
Looking for a job?

Learn more about working in the Netherlands

Looking for a new place to live?

Find out more about housing in the Netherlands

For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.