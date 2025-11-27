Events, giveaways and lifestyle news in the Netherlands

Dive into life in the Netherlands with our guides to Dutch culture, sights and attractions, food, fun competitions, freebies and giveaways, and listings of local expat-friendly events.

WHAT'S ON

Concertgebouw Orchestra with Semyon Bychkov and Evgeny Kissin
Amsterdam
City Talks Amsterdam: Everyday Empathy
Amsterdam
Welcome to The Hague Drinks and Tour with the Hague International Centre
The Hague
We Don't Live Here Anymore
Amsterdam
-
NAISR webinar: Screenagers Unplugged - Helping Kids Reconnect and Thrive
Online
Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Maastricht, Den Bosch, Breda, Groningen
-
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
Elburg, Nijmegen, Groningen, Den Bosch, Amsterdam, Zwolle, Leiden, Rotterdam, Leusden, Utrecht
-
Winter Market Eindhoven
Eindhoven
Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne
Elburg, Nijmegen, Groningen, Den Bosch, Amsterdam, Zwolle, Rotterdam, Leusden, Utrecht
-
Open Day at Taalhuis Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Expats Meet & Play at Ballorig Amsterdam Arena 
Amsterdam
UPCOMING IAMEXPAT WEBINARS

Learn more about life in the Netherlands with our in-depth IamExpat Webinars

IamExpat Webinar: From Dreaming to Doing - Moving to the Netherlands Under the DAFT Visa
Dec 02, 2025
7:00pm - 8:00pm CET
00:00:00:00
IamExpat Webinar: US Tax & Investment Must-Knows for Americans in the Netherlands
Jan 20, 2026
7:00pm - 8:00pm CET
00:00:00:00
LIFESTYLE ESSENTIALS FOR EXPATS

LATEST LIFESTYLE NEWS & ARTICLES

How White River Manor can help individuals with mental health strugglesHow White River Manor can help individuals with mental health struggles
Rotterdam sees success with trial using ferrets to control rat populationRotterdam sees success with trial using ferrets to control rat population
Dutch consumer organisation suing Netflix over "unfair" price increasesDutch consumer organisation suing Netflix over "unfair" price increases
Cold weather and wet snow this week after the Netherlands sees first frostCold weather and wet snow this week after the Netherlands sees first frost
First Nintendo store in Benelux launches in EindhovenFirst Nintendo store in Benelux launches in Eindhoven
Fireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge to go ahead after allFireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge to go ahead after all
Cold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the NetherlandsCold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the Netherlands
Netflix raises subscription prices in the NetherlandsNetflix raises subscription prices in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
