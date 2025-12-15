Yunchan Lim performs Schumann’s Piano Concerto with Concertgebouw Orchestra

Bookmark

In a breathtaking concert on January 15 and January 18, 2026, Jakub Hrůša leads the Concertgebouw Orchestra, featuring Yunchan Lim on the piano. Get tickets now! Witness a young piano star making his debut concert with the Concertgebouw Orchestra Jakub Hrůša leads the Concertgebouw Orchestra in compelling symphonic poems by Dvořák and Suk. The young star pianist Yunchan Lim appears as soloist in the Schumann Piano Concerto. Yunchan Lim was the youngest ever winner of the legendary Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022. Now, at the age of 21, he is making his Concertgebouw Orchestra debut in Robert Schumann’s one and only Piano Concerto. The dreamy, slow movement of this Romantic work is among the most beautiful Schumann ever composed. After the interval, conductor Jakub Hrůša guides us through his native Czech Republic with symphonic poems by two renowned fellow countrymen. In The Wild Dove, Dvořák tells a story full of passion, murder and all-consuming guilt in a village community. When Dvořák died in the spring of 1904, his pupil and son-in-law, Josef Suk happened to be working on Prague, a symphonic ode to the city of Prague. This epic work would also become a homage to his mentor.

About the conductor Jakub Hrůša, chief conductor of Bamberg Symphony, kicks off his first season as music director of the Royal Opera in London in 2025. In addition, he is principal guest conductor of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, which recently named him chief conductor, effective from 2028, and of the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. As a guest conductor, he is in high demand with orchestras including the Vienna Philharmonic, Berliner Philharmoniker, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Staatskapelle Dresden, Orchestre de Paris, het NHK Sym¬phony Orchestra Tokyo, the orchestras of Cleveland, New York, Chicago, Boston and, since 2015, the Concertgebouw Orchestra. Born in the Czech city of Brno, Jakub Hrůša studied with Jiří Bělohlávek and others in Prague and, in 2015, became the first ever winner of the Sir Charles Mackerras Prize. In 2020, he obtained the Bavarian State Prize for Music and the Antonín Dvořák Prize. Hrůša is chairman of the International Martinů Circle and the Dvořák Society. Concert programme Here is the concert programme: Robert Schumann - Piano Concerto

- Piano Concerto Antonín Dvořák - The Wild Dove

- The Wild Dove Josef Suk - Prague

Performers Here are the performers Jakub Hrůša , conductor

, conductor Yunchan Lim , piano

, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra About the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras. The orchestra is renowned for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss, and Anton Bruckner, as well as its long-standing concert traditions, including the St. Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers. The Concertgebouw Orchestra has had just seven chief conductors to date. The eighth was announced in 2022: Klaus Mäkelä joined as artistic partner in the 2022-23 season and will become chief conductor in 2027. The coming season sees five extraordinary programmes with Klaus Mäkelä at the helm.