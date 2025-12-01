Giveaways & competitions

Participate in our competitions and giveaways to be in with the chance of winning freebies and goodies.
Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Running
Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season
Closing Date:
Closed
Free painting showdown tickets: Art Battle Amsterdam
Closed
Win tickets to CAMERA JAPAN Festival
Closed
Win a ticket to a talk by Jitske Kramer, author of Tricky Times
Closed
Win tickets to Beethoven's 5th with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Concertgebouw
Closed
Win tickets to Blue Potential: Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills at the Concertgebouw
Closed
Win tickets to Wasim Arslan at the Basement Sessions at Concertgebouw
Closed
Win tickets to Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23 with Alexandre Tharaud at the Concertgebouw
Closed
Win tickets to a one-of-a-kind version of Björk's Homogenic
Closed
Win tickets to A Tribute to Quincy Jones at the Concertgebouw
Closed
Win tickets to Videogames in Concert - from World of Warcraft to Zelda
Closed
Free tickets to the painting showdown: Art Battle Amsterdam
Closed
Win tickets to attend TNW Conference 2025
Closed
Win tickets to Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival Opening Night 2025
Closed
Win a copy of the Holland Handbook 2025
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

Related Stories

How White River Manor can help individuals with mental health strugglesHow White River Manor can help individuals with mental health struggles
Rotterdam sees success with trial using ferrets to control rat populationRotterdam sees success with trial using ferrets to control rat population
Dutch consumer organisation suing Netflix over "unfair" price increasesDutch consumer organisation suing Netflix over "unfair" price increases
Cold weather and wet snow this week after the Netherlands sees first frostCold weather and wet snow this week after the Netherlands sees first frost
First Nintendo store in Benelux launches in EindhovenFirst Nintendo store in Benelux launches in Eindhoven
Fireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge to go ahead after allFireworks at Rotterdam’s Erasmus bridge to go ahead after all
Cold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the NetherlandsCold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the Netherlands
Netflix raises subscription prices in the NetherlandsNetflix raises subscription prices in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.