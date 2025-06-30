IamExpat is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to the British string ensemble Wooden Elephant performing Björk’s Homogenic in the Recital Hall of the Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at The Concertgebouw.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of 5 lucky winners

Where: Recital Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

When: July 28, 2025

Number of pairs of tickets available: 5

Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of all kinds music!

Discover the recital hall - a hidden gem that's intimate, elegant and full of atmosphere. Here's a selection from the 17 concerts this summer in the Recital Hall at the Concertgebouw.