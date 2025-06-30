Win tickets to a one-of-a-kind version of Björk's Homogenic
Header photo: Anne Veldt Multimedia
Win tickets to a one-of-a-kind version of Björk's Homogenic
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Congratulations!
- Sherry Sklar
- Marianne Schoonderbeek
- Triin Miil
- Peter Herzer
- Iolanda Pinheiro
IamExpat is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to the British string ensemble Wooden Elephant performing Björk’s Homogenic in the Recital Hall of the Concertgebouw. This is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at The Concertgebouw.
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!
You could be one of 5 lucky winners
- Where: Recital Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- When: July 28, 2025
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 5
Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of all kinds music!
Discover the recital hall - a hidden gem that's intimate, elegant and full of atmosphere. Here's a selection from the 17 concerts this summer in the Recital Hall at the Concertgebouw.
Björk's Homogenic as you’ve never heard it before
What is a musical instrument? For Wooden Elephant, it’s anything that makes a sound. With wine glasses, aluminium foil, and a range of percussion tools, this innovative string quintet performs Björk’s iconic album Homogenic like you’ve never heard it before. Seeing is believing!
Wooden Elephant is a modern British string ensemble unlike any other. They breathe new life into modern classics from the world of pop and electronic music - from Radiohead’s Kid A to Björk’s Homogenic. And all 100% acoustic. No electronics, no backing tracks - just pure, inventive musicianship. The result is nothing short of astonishing.
Enter to win
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the iconic Homogenic by Björk, performed by Wooden Elephant! Make sure to check your spam folder in case you're a winner and a message is waiting for you there!