From April 29 until May 3, Rotterdam transforms into a vibrant playground for contemporary circus during Circusstad Festival 2026. This year’s edition, themed FREE!, celebrates the freedom to be who you are, to think, to dream and to act.

FREE! A celebration of freedom, diversity and wonder

Circus has always been a space where diversity thrives - a place where everyone is welcome, regardless of age, background, gender or ability. That inclusive spirit forms the beating heart of the festival. Expect a bold and surprising programme filled with clowns, acrobats and unexpected twists - even an elephant appears, though nothing is quite what it seems...

Audiences can look forward to performances that resonate: personal, virtuosic and sometimes downright impossible. Artists blend circus with theatre, dance and new media, exploring themes such as identity, LGBTQI+, overconsumption and inclusion. Wonder, emotion and humour go hand in hand.

Circusstad Festival in the heart of Rotterdam

Across Rotterdam’s theatres and public spaces, including outdoor stages and festival tents, visitors can enjoy both free and ticketed performances. For those eager to get involved, the Circus Jungle offers hands-on workshops where you can try juggling, balancing and more.