Circusstad Festival
Circusstad Festival
From April 29 until May 3, Rotterdam transforms into a vibrant playground for contemporary circus during Circusstad Festival 2026. This year’s edition, themed FREE!, celebrates the freedom to be who you are, to think, to dream and to act.
FREE! A celebration of freedom, diversity and wonder
Circus has always been a space where diversity thrives - a place where everyone is welcome, regardless of age, background, gender or ability. That inclusive spirit forms the beating heart of the festival. Expect a bold and surprising programme filled with clowns, acrobats and unexpected twists - even an elephant appears, though nothing is quite what it seems...
Audiences can look forward to performances that resonate: personal, virtuosic and sometimes downright impossible. Artists blend circus with theatre, dance and new media, exploring themes such as identity, LGBTQI+, overconsumption and inclusion. Wonder, emotion and humour go hand in hand.
Circusstad Festival in the heart of Rotterdam
Across Rotterdam’s theatres and public spaces, including outdoor stages and festival tents, visitors can enjoy both free and ticketed performances. For those eager to get involved, the Circus Jungle offers hands-on workshops where you can try juggling, balancing and more.
Part of the programme has already been announced, with four performances now available in the presale.
Highlights of Circusstad 2025
Come and experience a festival full of laughter, amazement and adventure, where everyone is invited to watch, participate and be inspired. Highlights of the festival include:
- Play Dead at Theatre Rotterdam, April 29-30
- The Mirror at Old Luxor Theatre Rotterdam, May 1-2
- A Spectacle of Herself at Theatre Rotterdam, April 29-30
- Scuse at Maaspodium Rotterdam, May 1
Free shows and workshops at Circusstad
In addition to these performances, the festival offers free shows and workshops on the Schouwburgplein, allowing visitors to experience the magic of the circus for themselves.
Circusstad Festival venues
Besides Schouwburgplein, you can also watch performances at Theater Rotterdam, Oude Luxor Theater, the terrace of the Maritime Museum, Fenix I, Centraal Station and Tall Tales Studio. For the full programme and ticket information, visit the official Circusstad website.
Get your Circusstad tickets
Tickets are available on the festival website. New this year are the combo tickets, which allow visitors to attend multiple performances in one evening at a discounted price. If you are younger than 30, you can take advantage of discounted tickets. Get your Circusstad tickets in advance and enjoy the festival!