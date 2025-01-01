Subscribe to the IamExpat newsletters

The IamExpat newsletters condense our best and most important content, handpicked by our editorial team, into bitesize briefings. Subscribe and select your preferences to get the content you want to see delivered straight to your inbox.

News briefing

Get a weekly summary of all the most important news, in English.

weekly news image
Lifestyle

Find upcoming events and dive into articles on Dutch culture.

weekly news image
Partner offers

Meet expat-first businesses and benefit from exclusive offers.

weekly news image

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at privacy@iamexpat.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit this page. By clicking subscribe, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

Note that we use MailChimp as our marketing automation platform. By clicking subscribe, you acknowledge that the information you provide will be transferred to MailChimp for processing in accordance with their Privacy Policy and Terms.

For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.