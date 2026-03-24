Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
Photo: © Beleef Klassiek
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
Step into the world of Mozart like never before. This spring, Beleefklassiek brings two of his most iconic works to life in a series of unforgettable concerts across the Netherlands: the monumental Requiem and the sparkling Eine kleine Nachtmusik.
From the haunting beauty and dramatic intensity of the Requiem to the radiant elegance of Eine kleine Nachtmusik, you’ll be swept away by music that has captivated audiences for centuries.
The melody the whole world knows
Who doesn’t know it? The moment the first notes of Eine kleine Nachtmusik sparkle through the hall, a wave of recognition sweeps over the audience. This is Mozart at his most playful and brilliant - a melody so famous, so irresistible, that it has become part of our collective memory.
Hearing it live, performed with authentic instruments and unmatched artistry, is a revelation: fresh, vibrant, and full of life - as if Mozart himself is smiling through every phrase.
A once-in-a-lifetime musical experience
Internationally acclaimed soloists and the renowned Bach Choir join forces with the Bach Orchestra on authentic period instruments. Together, they will transport you into Mozart’s world - where grief and glory, serenity and passion, darkness and brilliance intertwine.
Expect moments of hushed devotion, soaring arias of breathtaking power, and the sheer joy of one of the most beloved serenades ever composed.
Why you can’t miss this
- Hear Mozart’s Requiem, the master’s final, mysterious work, performed with intensity and authenticity.
- Revel in the timeless grace of Eine kleine Nachtmusik, with its world-famous opening theme everyone knows and loves.
- Enjoy world-class voices and musicians in some of the Netherlands’ most beautiful concert halls.
- Take advantage of an exclusive IamExpat discount: tickets for just 39,95 euros instead of 90 euros!
Seats are limited, and demand is high. Don’t wait - secure your place today and be part of an unforgettable experience. Book your tickets!
Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik performance dates 2026
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Saturday, April 18, 2026, 4.15pm
- The Hague, Grote Kerk, Sunday, April 19, 2026, 4.15pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Friday, April 24, 2026, 7.30pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, April 25, 2026, 4.15pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theatre, Saturday, May 9, 2026, 2.15pm*
- Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk, Saturday, May 16, 2026, 4.15pm
- Amsterdam, Concertgebouw, Sunday, May 17, 2026, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Concertgebouw, Friday, May 22, 2026, 7.30pm
- Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, May 24, 2026, 4.15pm
* Free masterclass before the concert
Book your tickets
Get more than 50 percent off when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 30 euros!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website. Use the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now!