Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands

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Step into the world of Mozart like never before. This spring, Beleefklassiek brings two of his most iconic works to life in a series of unforgettable concerts across the Netherlands: the monumental Requiem and the sparkling Eine kleine Nachtmusik. From a melody almost everyone knows to one of music's greatest mysteries You may not think you know Mozart. Then the first notes of Eine kleine Nachtmusik begin - and chances are you recognise them immediately. This concert takes you from Mozart at his lightest and most joyful to Mozart at his most dramatic: the mysterious Requiem, left unfinished when the composer died. Two completely different sides of one musical genius, experienced live in some of the Netherlands' most impressive concert venues.

Book your tickets The Mozart you already know Eine kleine Nachtmusik is one of the most instantly recognisable pieces in classical music. Bright, energetic and elegant, it is the perfect entry point for anyone who does not usually attend classical concerts. Hearing a melody you have known for years suddenly come alive in front of you is part of the magic of live music. The programme also features flautist Katja Pitelina in Mozart's Flute Concerto in D major, KV 314, as well as soprano Olga Zinovieva performing Et incarnatus est from Mozart's Mass in C minor, K.427. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles Mozart's final masterpiece Then the atmosphere changes. Mozart's Requiem belongs to the final chapter of his life and has fascinated audiences for generations. Its story became even more famous through the film Amadeus. Grief, fear, hope and release alternate in music of extraordinary dramatic power. The performance is given by the renowned Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, one of the established classical ensembles in the Netherlands. The orchestra plays on authentic period instruments, creating a transparent and vivid sound that brings Mozart's music remarkably close.

Together with international soloists and conductor Pieter Jan Leusink, the ensemble brings the contrast between Mozart's brilliance and drama fully to life. Musicians The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands

Olga Zinovieva, soprano

soprano Aleksan Chobanov, countertenor

countertenor Martinus Leusink, tenor

tenor Thilo Dahlmann, bass

bass Katja Pitelina, flute

flute Pieter Jan Leusink, conductor Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk - Saturday, April 10, 2027, 4.15pm

- Saturday, April 10, 2027, 4.15pm Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Sunday, April 11, 2027, 2.15pm

- Sunday, April 11, 2027, 2.15pm Groningen, Martinikerk - Saturday, April 17, 2027, 4.15pm

- Saturday, April 17, 2027, 4.15pm Utrecht, Jacobikerk - Friday, April 23, 2027, 7.30pm

- Friday, April 23, 2027, 7.30pm Leusden, AFAS Theatre - Saturday, April 24, 2027, 3.15pm

- Saturday, April 24, 2027, 3.15pm The Hague, Grote Kerk - Saturday, May 15, 2027, 4.15pm

- Saturday, May 15, 2027, 4.15pm Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Sunday, May 16, 2027, 2.15pm – Whit Sunday

- Sunday, May 16, 2027, 2.15pm – Whit Sunday Rotterdam, Laurenskerk - Saturday, May 22, 2027, 4.15pm For concerts at the Concertgebouw, a 7,50 euro surcharge applies to the tier 1 ticket, including refreshments. For the AFAS Theatre concert, a 7,50 euro surcharge applies to the tier 1 ticket, including free parking and refreshments. Exclusive IamExpat ticket offer Get more than 50 percent off when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances of The Messiah cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!