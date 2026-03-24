Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands

Step into the world of Mozart like never before. This spring, Beleefklassiek brings two of his most iconic works to life in a series of unforgettable concerts across the Netherlands: the monumental Requiem and the sparkling Eine kleine Nachtmusik.

From the haunting beauty and dramatic intensity of the Requiem to the radiant elegance of Eine kleine Nachtmusik, you’ll be swept away by music that has captivated audiences for centuries.

The melody the whole world knows

Who doesn’t know it? The moment the first notes of Eine kleine Nachtmusik sparkle through the hall, a wave of recognition sweeps over the audience. This is Mozart at his most playful and brilliant - a melody so famous, so irresistible, that it has become part of our collective memory.

Hearing it live, performed with authentic instruments and unmatched artistry, is a revelation: fresh, vibrant, and full of life - as if Mozart himself is smiling through every phrase.