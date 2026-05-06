Roll those trouser legs up and put your wellie boots on - Ditch Days (Slootjesdagen) gives children the chance to learn all about the insects, reptiles and amphibians that live in the humble ditch. Ditch Days are officially on June 5-7, 2026, but activities take place all over the Netherlands from May 31 to June 28.

Ditch Days activities for kids in the Netherlands 2026

It is an almost universal truth that kids love poking around in places no one else wants to. If it's dark and dirty and neglected, they'll be in there like a shot - through the hedges and under the rocks. Ditch Days is a series of events throughout the Netherlands designed to harness that impulse by teaching children about the animals and plant life that live all around us, but are often unseen or overlooked.

The day is aimed at children aged between the ages of four and 12, but the Nature Guides do hope that guardians will get involved too - you're never too old to get excited about holding a frog! There are more than 100 sites throughout the country that you can visit, and each will have nets, maps, and magnifying glasses to help you begin underwater exploration. Pond skaters, damselflies, dragonflies - they might be smaller than the more famous Dutch wildlife, but they are fascinating nevertheless!

A yearly event that educates children about the value of nature

The days are arranged by the The Institute for Nature Conservation Education (Instituut voor Natuurbeschermingseducatie), (IVN), and each event is largely run by volunteers, those adults who still have the childlike wonder and joy at nature and see the value in protecting it and teaching about it. They hope that by educating children about the value of nature, including the scrubby bits in the corner of the park, they will carry a love of nature into adulthood.