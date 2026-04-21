TREK food truck festival
TREK food truck festival
Visit Festival TREK 2026 food truck festival for a delicious day out in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Den Bosch, Maastricht and Nijmegen.
Don't miss Festival TREK food truck festival 2026
The freely accessible TREK festival (Dutch for "appetite") tours the Netherlands, calling at parks in a handful of Dutch cities.
- TREK Food Festival Rotterdam: Vroesenpark - May 7-10, 2026
- TREK Food Festival Nijmegen: Hunnerpark - May 29-31, 2026
- TREK Food Festival Maastricht: Stadspark - May 14-17, 2026
- TREK Food Festival Utrecht: Griftpark - May 21-25, 2026
- TREK Food Festival Nijmegen: Hunnerpark - May 29-31, 2026
- TREK Food Festival Den Bosch: Petterlaarse Schans - June 26-28, 2026
- TREK Food Festival Amsterdam: Amstelpark - July 3-5, 2026
- TREK Food Festival The Hague: Westerbroekpark - August 28-30, 2026
- TREK Food Festival Utrecht: Maximapark - September 4-6, 2026
A wide variety of mobile eateries transform city parks into huge open-air restaurants, brimming with delicious food and atmosphere! Besides the mouth-watering cuisine, you can enjoy great live music, theatre and much more.
The glass policy at TREK food festival 2026
Your first drink at the bar requires the purchase of an environmentally-friendly plastic glass. You will receive a rinsed glass when you return for a refill.
Food trucks at TREK
To give you a taste of the food trucks that will be appearing at TREK food truck festival, imagine being able to wander around and find such a wide variety of fresh food all in one park, like French crepes, Dutch poffertjes, Dim Sum, Pad Thai, sushi, hotdogs, Mexican burritos, ice cream, Belgian waffles and basically anything you can imagine!