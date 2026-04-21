Visit Festival TREK 2026 food truck festival for a delicious day out in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Den Bosch, Maastricht and Nijmegen.

Don't miss Festival TREK food truck festival 2026

The freely accessible TREK festival (Dutch for "appetite") tours the Netherlands, calling at parks in a handful of Dutch cities.

TREK Food Festival Rotterdam: Vroesenpark - May 7-10, 2026

TREK Food Festival Nijmegen: Hunnerpark - May 29-31, 2026

TREK Food Festival Maastricht: Stadspark - May 14-17, 2026

TREK Food Festival Utrecht: Griftpark - May 21-25, 2026

TREK Food Festival Nijmegen: Hunnerpark - May 29-31, 2026

TREK Food Festival Den Bosch: Petterlaarse Schans - June 26-28, 2026

TREK Food Festival Amsterdam: Amstelpark - July 3-5, 2026

TREK Food Festival The Hague: Westerbroekpark - August 28-30, 2026

TREK Food Festival Utrecht: Maximapark - September 4-6, 2026

A wide variety of mobile eateries transform city parks into huge open-air restaurants, brimming with delicious food and atmosphere! Besides the mouth-watering cuisine, you can enjoy great live music, theatre and much more.

The glass policy at TREK food festival 2026

Your first drink at the bar requires the purchase of an environmentally-friendly plastic glass. You will receive a rinsed glass when you return for a refill.