Celebrate Sunday morning at the Concertgebouw
Celebrate Sunday morning at the Concertgebouw
There is no better way to begin your weekend than with The Sunday Morning Concert at the Concertgebouw. Every Sunday at 11am, you are welcome at one of the world’s most celebrated concert halls for an inspiring hour of classical music.
As the first notes fill the magnificent Main Hall, renowned for its extraordinary acoustics, the pace of the week falls away. For one elegant hour, you are completely immersed in sound. When the concert ends around noon, the rest of your Sunday still lies ahead - brunch on Museumplein, a visit to a museum, or a relaxed afternoon with friends.
The Sunday Morning Concert is designed for modern city life. The format is concise and refined: a carefully curated programme performed without intermission, finishing in time for you to enjoy the rest of your day.
For expats in Amsterdam, it offers the perfect cultural ritual; accessible, welcoming and consistently world-class. Whether you are a seasoned concertgoer or discovering classical music for the first time, these mornings combine artistic excellence with a relaxed and international atmosphere.
The Sunday Morning Concert programme at the Concertgebouw
April’s programme reflects the freshness of spring, bringing together elegance, energy and emotional depth. Expect the brilliance of Haydn, the warmth of Brahms and the vibrant interplay of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, where three soloists shine in dialogue with the orchestra.
Other April highlights explore expressive works for violin and cello, performed with passion and precision in an acoustic setting that is second to none. Each Sunday offers a distinct musical journey, performed by outstanding musicians at the highest level.
In May, the variety continues. Intimate chamber music mornings in the Recital Hall reveal the subtle beauty of Mozart and Schubert up close, creating a refined and personal listening experience. Larger orchestral performances celebrate beloved masterpieces such as Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, a perennial favourite that perfectly captures the energy of the season. You may also discover the enchanting world of Mendelssohn, music filled with colour, lightness and imagination - ideal for a late spring Sunday in Amsterdam.
About the Concertgebouw
Many of these concerts feature musicians from the internationally acclaimed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra alongside distinguished guest artists from around the world. The combination of exceptional performers and the hall’s legendary acoustics makes every Sunday morning feel special.
Make The Sunday Morning Concert part of your Amsterdam lifestyle. Begin your day surrounded by extraordinary music in a world-famous venue, and step back into the city inspired, refreshed and ready for everything the rest of Sunday has to offer.
Get your tickets to The Sunday Morning Concert
Discover the full April and May programme and get your tickets at the Concertgebouw. Celebrate Sunday Morning at the Concertgebouw and give your Sunday the perfect start.