Celebrate Sunday morning at the Concertgebouw

There is no better way to begin your weekend than with The Sunday Morning Concert at the Concertgebouw. Every Sunday at 11am, you are welcome at one of the world’s most celebrated concert halls for an inspiring hour of classical music.

As the first notes fill the magnificent Main Hall, renowned for its extraordinary acoustics, the pace of the week falls away. For one elegant hour, you are completely immersed in sound. When the concert ends around noon, the rest of your Sunday still lies ahead - brunch on Museumplein, a visit to a museum, or a relaxed afternoon with friends.

The Sunday Morning Concert is designed for modern city life. The format is concise and refined: a carefully curated programme performed without intermission, finishing in time for you to enjoy the rest of your day.

For expats in Amsterdam, it offers the perfect cultural ritual; accessible, welcoming and consistently world-class. Whether you are a seasoned concertgoer or discovering classical music for the first time, these mornings combine artistic excellence with a relaxed and international atmosphere.