IMPRO Amsterdam - improvisational theatre festival

The international festival IMPRO Amsterdam is ready to make you laugh! IMPRO Amsterdam brings the best of the improv world together in one lively festival in Amsterdam, with 30 shows and more than 60 workshops! This February, the IMPRO Amsterdam improvised comedy and theatre festival returns to the historic Zonnehuis theatre in Amsterdam Noord for eight straight days and nights of shows, workshops, masterclasses, and more. What to expect IMPRO Amsterdam is one of the oldest and biggest improv festivals in Europe. The festival features 30 completely improvised shows, ranging from high-paced comedies to sweeping dramas and everything in between, and 50+ workshops to learn the art form from professional teachers. Whether you’re already a big fan of improv theatre or have never heard of it before, IMPRO Amsterdam has something for literally every type of player and audience.

Come see some of the best improvisers in the world perform hilarious and impactful shows. You’ll laugh a tonne, maybe feel a few unexpected feelings, and come away with a new understanding of what improv is and can be. That and a bunch of new, very funny friends. You won’t believe it’s all made up on the spot Improv is the art of making up characters, stories, and entire comedies and plays without any scripts. Players take to the stage and discover the show at the same time as the audience. It’s a high-risk, high-reward tightrope act that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat and laughing the whole way through. This edition of IMPRO Amsterdam explores classic comedy forms as well as types of shows and genres that have never been improvised before. You’ll see completely new and never to be seen again love stories, works of classic French literature, vampire dramedies, hero's journeys, musicals, and a whole lot more. The programme also features comedy legends from stage and screen, from the West End and the Second City to Netflix and HBO.

Learn how to improvise and take to the stage yourself Along with eight nights of shows, the festival gives you the chance to learn improv with some of the best teachers from around the world. IMPRO Amsterdam’s educational programme offers many types of comedy and theatre workshops, including classes on musical improv, genre performance, acting and stagecraft, and much, much more. You can also jump onstage with other festival goers in the nightly jams, led by veteran performers and MCs. These jams are open and safe spaces to play and learn in front of an audience. There may even be a karaoke throwdown or two! Get your tickets to IMPRO Amsterdam You can book your tickets now for single nights or get a festival pass for the most complete experience. Workshop signups are also open. Impro Amsterdam runs from February 21-28, 2026 at the Zonnehuis in Tuindorp, Amsterdam Noord. Tickets are on sale on the IMPRO Amsterdam website. Get your IMPRO Amsterdam tickets online in advance. You can buy tickets to separate shows or workshops, or you can buy a full festival pass to see multiple events throughout the festival. Follow IMPRO Amsterdam on socials on Instagram and Facebook.