In this Italian baroque concert, listen to the pure beauty of Stabat Mater by three different Italian composers. Internationally renowned soloists will bring this to audiences in three superb venues across the Netherlands.

During this concert, musicians and singers from the Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands will perform, conducted in a special, inspiring way by Pieter Jan Leusink.

Listen to the pure beauty of Stabat Mater

Experience the profound beauty of Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, one of the most moving works in sacred classical music. This masterpiece tells of Mary’s grief as she stands at the cross. Composed for two solo voices, strings, and organ, Pergolesi completed the work just before his untimely death in 1736 at the age of 26. The soprano and countertenor duets are especially remarkable, offering a spectrum of human emotions that touch every soul.

The concert also features settings of the Stabat Mater by two other great Italian composers: Vivaldi and Boccherini. Antonio Vivaldi’s Stabat Mater (1712) is written as a chamber cantata for countertenor, string orchestra, and organ, a jewel of 18th-century Italian church music. Luigi Boccherini’s version, for soprano solo and string quintet, is an intimate, transparent and lyrical gem of the Baroque repertoire.