Stabat Mater in Concert

Photo: © Beleef Klassiek

-
Various venues Den Bosch, Leusden, Groningen, Amsterdam
Regular price 90 euros – but only 39,95 euros for IamExpat readers!
Get your tickets now!

In this Italian baroque concert, listen to the pure beauty of Stabat Mater by three different Italian composers. Internationally renowned soloists will bring this to audiences in three superb venues across the Netherlands. 

During this concert, musicians and singers from the Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands will perform, conducted in a special, inspiring way by Pieter Jan Leusink. 

Listen to the pure beauty of Stabat Mater

Experience the profound beauty of Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, one of the most moving works in sacred classical music. This masterpiece tells of Mary’s grief as she stands at the cross. Composed for two solo voices, strings, and organ, Pergolesi completed the work just before his untimely death in 1736 at the age of 26. The soprano and countertenor duets are especially remarkable, offering a spectrum of human emotions that touch every soul.

The concert also features settings of the Stabat Mater by two other great Italian composers: Vivaldi and Boccherini. Antonio Vivaldi’s Stabat Mater (1712) is written as a chamber cantata for countertenor, string orchestra, and organ, a jewel of 18th-century Italian church music. Luigi Boccherini’s version, for soprano solo and string quintet, is an intimate, transparent and lyrical gem of the Baroque repertoire.

Internationally acclaimed soloists Olga Zinovieva (soprano) and Clint van der Linde (countertenor) will perform together with The Bach Orchestra of the Netherlands, under the direction of Pieter Jan Leusink.

Stabat Mater Soloists

Concert dates and locations

  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre, Saturday, February 21, 2026, 3.15pm (including masterclass)
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre, Saturday, March 14, 2026, 7.30pm (including masterclass)
  • Den Bosch, Jeronimus Bosch Arts Centre, Sunday, March 22, 2026, 1pm
  • Groningen, Martinikerk, Friday, March 27, 2026, 3.30pm
  • Amsterdam, Concertgebouw, Saturday, April 4, 2026, 7pm

Why you can’t miss this

  • Hear Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, a masterpiece of sacred music completed just before his early death.
  • Discover Vivaldi’s and Boccherini’s moving settings of the same timeless text.
  • Experience world-class voices and authentic instruments in the Netherlands’ most beautiful concert halls.
  • Enjoy an exclusive IamExpat discount: tickets for just 39,95 euros instead of 90 euros!

Seats are limited, and demand is high. Don’t wait - secure your place today and be part of an unforgettable experience. Book your tickets!

Stabat Mater Orchestra

Book your tickets

Get a large discount when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances of Stabat Mater cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!

Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website. Use the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now!

Prices shown are excluding the 6,95 euros service costs and surtax of 5 euros at Concertgebouw concerts.

Stabat Mater Square
