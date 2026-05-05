Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
Every season in the Netherlands has its own charm, and there is no better way to experience the country than from above. At THIS IS HOLLAND, an attraction located in Amsterdam North, you can see the Netherlands in a way that is normally impossible. Since July, our spectacular new main show has been delighting visitors of all ages with a breathtaking 5D Flight Experience. If you have not yet taken this journey, now is the perfect time to do so.
The perfect autumn outing
When the days grow shorter and the weather turns colder, THIS IS HOLLAND offers the ideal indoor adventure. Warm, exciting and full of wonder, the flight experience is the perfect way to spend a cosy autumn afternoon. Whether you are a tourist seeing the Netherlands for the first time or a local who wants to rediscover the beauty of home, THIS IS HOLLAND is an experience you will not forget.
A new main show
It was time for something new. The Netherlands is evolving, and THIS IS HOLLAND is evolving with it. In the new main show, you’ll experience the country as it is today: vibrant, dynamic, and full of surprises. Since its launch this summer, the new 5D Flight Experience has captured the imagination of thousands of visitors. Combining breathtaking visuals, immersive effects and state-of-the-art technology, the show takes you on an unforgettable journey over the Netherlands. The flight is more than just a show; it is a chance to see the country in a completely new way.
More than just a flight
Before the main show begins, the preshows provide a fascinating introduction to the story of the Netherlands. These engaging presentations explore the country’s history, with a special focus on the centuries-long battle against water. Presenter Jolijn Henneman explains in an accessible and compelling way how rivers, dikes and waterworks have shaped the land we live in today. By the time the flight begins, you already feel connected to the story and ready to see it come alive from the air.
Highlights across the Netherlands
During the flight, you will encounter both familiar and unexpected places. Iconic sights such as the windmills of Kinderdijk take on a fresh new perspective, while events like the traditional Skûtsjesilen sailing race and the energetic Lake Dance festival show the variety of Dutch culture today. The show captures the Netherlands as it truly is, dynamic, vibrant and always surprising.
Captured with the latest technology
Behind the scenes, the making of the new main show was a massive effort. A dedicated team spent months travelling across the Netherlands, filming everything from the rugged North Sea coast to the wide-open countryside. Using advanced drone technology, they were able to capture the country from unique angles and with incredible clarity. Every image is designed to make you feel as though you are truly there…
Ready for take off?
This autumn, let yourself be carried away on a breathtaking flight over the Netherlands. The new main show at THIS IS HOLLAND is waiting for you, spectacular, immersive and more magical than ever. Book your tickets now!
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