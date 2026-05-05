Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!

Every season in the Netherlands has its own charm, and there is no better way to experience the country than from above. At THIS IS HOLLAND, an attraction located in Amsterdam North, you can see the Netherlands in a way that is normally impossible. Since July, our spectacular new main show has been delighting visitors of all ages with a breathtaking 5D Flight Experience. If you have not yet taken this journey, now is the perfect time to do so.

The perfect autumn outing

When the days grow shorter and the weather turns colder, THIS IS HOLLAND offers the ideal indoor adventure. Warm, exciting and full of wonder, the flight experience is the perfect way to spend a cosy autumn afternoon. Whether you are a tourist seeing the Netherlands for the first time or a local who wants to rediscover the beauty of home, THIS IS HOLLAND is an experience you will not forget.

A new main show

It was time for something new. The Netherlands is evolving, and THIS IS HOLLAND is evolving with it. In the new main show, you’ll experience the country as it is today: vibrant, dynamic, and full of surprises. Since its launch this summer, the new 5D Flight Experience has captured the imagination of thousands of visitors. Combining breathtaking visuals, immersive effects and state-of-the-art technology, the show takes you on an unforgettable journey over the Netherlands. The flight is more than just a show; it is a chance to see the country in a completely new way.

More than just a flight

Before the main show begins, the preshows provide a fascinating introduction to the story of the Netherlands. These engaging presentations explore the country’s history, with a special focus on the centuries-long battle against water. Presenter Jolijn Henneman explains in an accessible and compelling way how rivers, dikes and waterworks have shaped the land we live in today. By the time the flight begins, you already feel connected to the story and ready to see it come alive from the air.