Fabio Luisi conducts the Concertgebouw Orchestra playing Beethoven's 8th
Fabio Luisi conducts the Concertgebouw Orchestra playing Beethoven's 8th
On June 11-12, the world-famous conductor, Fabio Luisi conducts the Concertgebouw Orchestra, as they perform one of the most famous classical works! Get your tickets now!
Beethoven's 8th Symphony
With Fabio Luisi, the Concertgebouw Orchestra performs Beethoven's most cheerful symphony, the 8th Symphony, preceded by two works full of melancholy, consolation and contemplation. Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 has always stood in the shadow of its brash big sister, the 7th. Unjustly so, thinks conductor Fabio Luisi.
Of all of Beethoven’s symphonies, the 8th is, in any case, the wittiest with amusing and novel ideas in each movement. For example, an absurdly humorous effect is created by Beethoven placing an elegant and graceful melody that could easily come straight from a Rossini opera over woodwinds imitating a metronome.
Vivaldi is renowned for his sparkling, energetic violin concertos, but also for his operas and church music. The Sinfonia Al Santo Sepolcro reveals an unexpected side to the composer: it is solemn, melancholic, and even desolate. Samuel Barber's melodious Violin Concerto puts Canadian violinist James Ehnes centre stage. After the wistful and deeply felt first two movements, the music eventually erupts in a devilish finale.
The conductor Fabio Luisi
Fabio Luisi is music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and principal conductor of the Danish Radio National Symphony Orchestra. In addition, he is the principal conductor of the NHK Orchestra in Tokyo.
He is also emeritus conductor of the orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale RAI and honorary conductor of Teatro Carlo Felice of Genoa, his native town, which awarded him the Grifo d’Oro, for his contribution to the city’s cultural heritage.
Concert programme
Here's an overview of the concert programme:
- Antonio Vivaldi - in B minor Al Santo Sepolco
- Samuel Barber - Violin Concerto
- Ludwig van Beethoven - Symphony no. 8
Musicians
Here are the performers:
- Concertgebouw Orchestra
- Fabio Luisi - Conductor
- James Ehnes - Solo violin
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras.
The orchestra is famous for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Anton Bruckner, and for its long-standing concert traditions such as the St Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers.
World-famous guest conductors such as Riccardo Chailly, Iván Fischer, Antonio Pappano, Myung- whun Chung and Joanna Mallwitz will be coming to Amsterdam to lead the orchestra next season.
The Concertgebouw Orchestra has had just seven chief conductors to date. The eighth was announced on June 10, 2022: Klaus Mäkelä joined as artistic partner in the 2022-23 season and will become chief conductor in 2027. The coming season sees five extraordinary programmes with Klaus Mäkelä at the helm.
Buy your tickets now!
A free glass of wine and use of the staffed cloakroom are included in the price of admission. Get your tickets on the Concertgebouw Orchestra website.