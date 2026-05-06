On June 11-12, the world-famous conductor, Fabio Luisi conducts the Concertgebouw Orchestra, as they perform one of the most famous classical works! Get your tickets now!

Beethoven's 8th Symphony

With Fabio Luisi, the Concertgebouw Orchestra performs Beethoven's most cheerful symphony, the 8th Symphony, preceded by two works full of melancholy, consolation and contemplation. Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 has always stood in the shadow of its brash big sister, the 7th. Unjustly so, thinks conductor Fabio Luisi.

Of all of Beethoven’s symphonies, the 8th is, in any case, the wittiest with amusing and novel ideas in each movement. For example, an absurdly humorous effect is created by Beethoven placing an elegant and graceful melody that could easily come straight from a Rossini opera over woodwinds imitating a metronome.

Vivaldi is renowned for his sparkling, energetic violin concertos, but also for his operas and church music. The Sinfonia Al Santo Sepolcro reveals an unexpected side to the composer: it is solemn, melancholic, and even desolate. Samuel Barber's melodious Violin Concerto puts Canadian violinist James Ehnes centre stage. After the wistful and deeply felt first two movements, the music eventually erupts in a devilish finale.