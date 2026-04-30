Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Amsterdam Magical Experience

Amsterdam Magical Experience

Amsterdam Magical Experience

-
-
Harbour Club Theatre Amsterdam, Cruquiusweg 67b, 1019 VM Amsterdam
From 39 euros (Ticket includes a welcome drink)
Get tickets now!

Amsterdam Magical Experience is a spectacular live show that takes you on an enchanting journey through time. In just 75 minutes, you’ll discover Amsterdam as you’ve never seen it before: grand, mysterious, and full of remarkable stories that shaped one of the world’s most iconic cities.

Set in the stylish Harbour Club Theatre Amsterdam, the show surrounds you with massive LED visuals and an immersive atmosphere that blurs the line between theatre and cinema. From the moment you take your seat, you’re drawn into a world where history, illusion and storytelling seamlessly merge into one continuous spectacle.

Get whisked away to the iconic chapters of Amsterdam’s past

Amsterdam Magical Experience Performance

The performance takes you through the most iconic chapters of Amsterdam’s past. You’ll travel back to the dark and uncertain days of the Middle Ages, when the city was still finding its identity and magic was feared rather than celebrated. From there, you’ll step into the Golden Age - a period of immense wealth, global trade, and artistic brilliance - where the influence of the Dutch East India Company helped transform Amsterdam into one of the most powerful cities in the world.

As the journey continues, you’ll witness the evolution of the city into a place known for its openness and contrasts. The rise of the Red Light District is portrayed not just as a famous attraction, but as a symbol of Amsterdam’s unique balance between freedom, regulation and commerce. Along the way, the spirit of the Dutch Masters, including figures like Rembrandt van Rijn, is brought to life through visual storytelling that highlights the city’s deep cultural roots.

Great reasons to attend Amsterdam Magical Experience

What sets Amsterdam Magical Experience apart is the way each era is translated into large-scale illusions and visual effects. This is not a traditional theatre show; it’s a fast-paced, high-impact experience where every scene flows into the next, keeping the audience constantly engaged. The production combines modern stage technology with classic illusion techniques, creating moments that surprise, impress and occasionally leave you questioning what is real.

Nigel Otermans Poster

Get your tickets to Amsterdam Magical Experience

Tickets for the show include a welcome drink. During the performance, guests have the option to dine from the exclusive “Most Wanted” à la carte Theatre Menu, allowing you to enjoy a full evening out without leaving your seat. Prefer a more traditional dinner setting? You can also choose to dine in the adjacent restaurant after the show, making it a complete and flexible experience.

Whether you’re visiting Amsterdam for the first time or think you already know the city, this show offers a completely new perspective - one that is entertaining, visually impressive, and rich in storytelling.

Experience the city like never before, every Saturday. See you soon! Doors open at 3pm. The show starts at 3.30 pm. Get your tickets online in advance.

Amsterdam Magical Experience Red Light

Get tickets now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Celebrate Sunday morning at the Concertgebouw
-
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
Concertgebouw Orchestra Essentials: Nathalie Stutzman conducts Brahms’ Fourth Symphony
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.