Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
Header photo: © Beleef Klassiek
There's nothing quite like Vivaldi’s masterpiece! Get ready to hear the four amazing concertos known as The Four Seasons, composed for violin and strings, that represent scenes of nature in music, inspired by each season of the year.
Vivaldi's Four Seasons in the most magnificent concert venues in the Netherlands
Antonio Vivaldi composed a number of arias for the main character in his opera La verità in cimento: Rosane. Soprano Olga Zinovieva, with her special singing voice and charisma, is uniquely qualified to perform these jewels from Baroque music. She also performs Vivaldi's hit aria: Sposa son disprezzata!
Concert programme
Here is the full concert programme for the evening, which consists not only of The Four Seasons by Vivaldi, but some other beautiful Italian works as well:
- Spring from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Summer from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Autumn from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Winter from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi
- Ostro Picta, Armata Spina - A. Vivaldi
- Aria voor Rosane - Addio caro! - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Aria for Rosane - Con più diletto - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Aria for Rosane - Amato ben tu sei - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Aria for Rosane - Con sento, e cento baci - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi
- Sposa son disprezzata - RV 703 - A. Vivaldi
Musicians
The musicians are:
- Olga Zinovieva, soprano
- Enrique Gomez-Cabrero Fernandez, violin
- The Bach Orchestra of the Netherlands
Performance dates 2026
Here's an overview of the concert dates:
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Friday, January 16, 2026, 7pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, January 17, 2026, 3.15pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, January 17, 2026, 7pm*
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Saturday, April 18, 2026, 1.30pm
- The Hague, Grote Kerk, Sunday, April 19, 2026, 1.30pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Thursday, April 23, 2026, 7.30pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, April 25, 2026, 1.30pm
- Den Bosch, Jheronimus Bosch Art Center, Sunday, April 26, 2026, 3pm
- Zwolle, Academiehuis, Friday, May 8, 2026, 7.30pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, May 9, 2026, 7.30pm
- Eindhoven, Catharinakerk, Sunday, May 10, 2026, 3pm
- Alkmaar, Grote Kerk, Friday, May 15, 2026, 7.30pm
- Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk, Saturday, May 16, 2026, 1.30pm
- Amsterdam, Concertgebouw, Thursday, May 21, 2026, 7.30pm
- Amsterdam, Concertgebouw, Saturday, May 23, 2026, 7.30pm
- Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, May 24, 2026, 1.30pm
- Elburg, Kloostertuin, Saturday, June 13, 2026, 3.15pm**
- Elburg, Kloostertuin, Saturday, June 13, 2026, 7pm**
* Free masterclass before the concert
** Open-air concert
A special ticket rate for IamExpat readers
Get more than 50 percent off when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website. Reserve your tickets now!
Prices shown are excluding the 6,95-euro service costs and surtax of 5 euros for concerts at the AFAS Theatre and the Concertgebouw.