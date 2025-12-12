Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands

There's nothing quite like Vivaldi’s masterpiece! Get ready to hear the four amazing concertos known as The Four Seasons, composed for violin and strings, that represent scenes of nature in music, inspired by each season of the year.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons in the most magnificent concert venues in the Netherlands

Antonio Vivaldi composed a number of arias for the main character in his opera La verità in cimento: Rosane. Soprano Olga Zinovieva, with her special singing voice and charisma, is uniquely qualified to perform these jewels from Baroque music. She also performs Vivaldi's hit aria: Sposa son disprezzata!

Concert programme

Here is the full concert programme for the evening, which consists not only of The Four Seasons by Vivaldi, but some other beautiful Italian works as well:

Spring from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi

Summer from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi

Autumn from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi

Winter from The Four Seasons - A. Vivaldi

Ostro Picta, Armata Spina - A. Vivaldi

Aria voor Rosane - Addio caro! - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi

Aria for Rosane - Con più diletto - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi

Aria for Rosane - Amato ben tu sei - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi

Aria for Rosane - Con sento, e cento baci - RV 739 - A. Vivaldi

Sposa son disprezzata - RV 703 - A. Vivaldi

Musicians

The musicians are: