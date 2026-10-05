Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands

The Messiah performances in the Netherlands

The Messiah by the Bach Choir and Orchestra of the Netherlands

Image credit: © Beleef Klassiek

The Messiah performances in the Netherlands

-
Various venues Elburg, Nijmegen, Groningen, Den Bosch, Amsterdam, Zwolle, Leiden, Rotterdam, Leusden, Utrecht
Regular price 90 euros, but 39,95 euros for IamExpat readers
Book your tickets now

Experience Handel's most celebrated masterpiece, The Messiah. This world-famous oratorio is especially prized during the Christmas period. 

An iconic masterpiece to experience live at least once

Some music is instantly recognisable. Handel's The Messiah is one of those works.

From the intimate beauty of He Was Despised to the world-famous Hallelujah chorus, The Messiah has moved audiences for almost three centuries. This winter and spring, you can experience this monumental work live in some of the Netherlands' most impressive churches and concert halls.

Whether you are already a classical music lover or simply looking for an unforgettable cultural experience while living in the Netherlands, this is one for your bucket list.

Book your tickets

Hear the famous Hallelujah Chorus live

There is a big difference between knowing the Hallelujah chorus and hearing it performed live by a full choir and orchestra.

The renowned Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands is one of the Netherlands' established classical ensembles, known for its expressive and dynamic performances. The orchestra performs on authentic period instruments, bringing Handel's music closer to the sound world of the 18th century.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Together with internationally acclaimed soloists and conductor Pieter Jan Leusink, the ensemble brings Handel's masterpiece to life with clarity, energy and dramatic intensity.
Expect moments of stillness, drama and celebration - culminating in one of the most recognisable choruses in music history.

A special concert experience in the Netherlands

The concerts take place in historic churches and renowned venues across the country, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam and Martinikerk in Groningen.

One performance is particularly unusual. On December 11, Messiah is performed in the historic fortified town of Elburg during Winter in de Vesting. The old streets and alleyways are transformed into a setting inspired by the town around 1900, making the concert part of a complete winter experience.

Musicians

The Messiah

Messiah concert dates 2026–2027

  • Elburg, Grote Kerk - Friday, December 11, 2026, 1.30pm
  • Groningen, Martinikerk - Saturday, December 12, 2026, 3.45pm
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre - Wednesday, December 16, 2026, 7.30pm
  • Zwolle, Academiehuis - Friday, December 18, 2026, 3.45pm
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre - Saturday, December 19, 2026, 3.15pm
  • Nijmegen, Stevenskerk - Sunday, December 20, 2026, 4pm
  • Rotterdam, Laurenskerk - Monday, December 21, 2026, 3.45pm
  • Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Tuesday, December 22, 2026, 7.30pm
  • Utrecht, Jacobikerk - Wednesday, December 23, 2026, 3.45pm
  • Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Saturday, December 26, 2026, 7.30pm – Boxing Day
  • Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Sunday, December 27, 2026, 2.15pm
  • Leiden, Marekerk - Monday, December 28, 2026, 3pm
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre - Saturday, March 20, 2027, 7.30pm
  • Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Sunday, March 28, 2027, 2.15pm – Easter Sunday

At the Concertgebouw, the offer applies to a tier 1 ticket including refreshments. At AFAS Theatre, the offer applies to a tier 1 ticket including free parking and refreshments.

Exclusive IamExpat ticket offer

Get more than 50 percent off when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances of The Messiah cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!

Prices exclude 6,95 euros in service costs per order and any applicable venue surcharge. Book your tickets!

Thumb photo: © Beleef Klassiek

Book your tickets now
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Bach's St. Matthew Passion performances in the NetherlandsBach's St. Matthew Passion performances in the Netherlands
-
Various venues
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the NetherlandsVivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Various venues
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the NetherlandsMozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
Various venues
Enjoy a night out in a world-famous concert hall at Piano NightsEnjoy a night out in a world-famous concert hall at Piano Nights
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.