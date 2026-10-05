The Messiah performances in the Netherlands

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Experience Handel's most celebrated masterpiece, The Messiah. This world-famous oratorio is especially prized during the Christmas period. An iconic masterpiece to experience live at least once Some music is instantly recognisable. Handel's The Messiah is one of those works. From the intimate beauty of He Was Despised to the world-famous Hallelujah chorus, The Messiah has moved audiences for almost three centuries. This winter and spring, you can experience this monumental work live in some of the Netherlands' most impressive churches and concert halls. Whether you are already a classical music lover or simply looking for an unforgettable cultural experience while living in the Netherlands, this is one for your bucket list.

Book your tickets Hear the famous Hallelujah Chorus live There is a big difference between knowing the Hallelujah chorus and hearing it performed live by a full choir and orchestra. The renowned Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands is one of the Netherlands' established classical ensembles, known for its expressive and dynamic performances. The orchestra performs on authentic period instruments, bringing Handel's music closer to the sound world of the 18th century. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles Together with internationally acclaimed soloists and conductor Pieter Jan Leusink, the ensemble brings Handel's masterpiece to life with clarity, energy and dramatic intensity.

Expect moments of stillness, drama and celebration - culminating in one of the most recognisable choruses in music history. A special concert experience in the Netherlands The concerts take place in historic churches and renowned venues across the country, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam and Martinikerk in Groningen.

One performance is particularly unusual. On December 11, Messiah is performed in the historic fortified town of Elburg during Winter in de Vesting. The old streets and alleyways are transformed into a setting inspired by the town around 1900, making the concert part of a complete winter experience. Musicians The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands

Olga Zinovieva, soprano

soprano Lilian Tong , soprano

, soprano Aleksan Chobanov, countertenor

countertenor Martinus Leusink, tenor

tenor Thilo Dahlmann, bass

bass Pieter Jan Leusink, conductor Elburg, Grote Kerk - Friday, December 11, 2026, 1.30pm

- Friday, December 11, 2026, 1.30pm Groningen, Martinikerk - Saturday, December 12, 2026, 3.45pm

- Saturday, December 12, 2026, 3.45pm Leusden, AFAS Theatre - Wednesday, December 16, 2026, 7.30pm

- Wednesday, December 16, 2026, 7.30pm Zwolle, Academiehuis - Friday, December 18, 2026, 3.45pm

- Friday, December 18, 2026, 3.45pm Leusden, AFAS Theatre - Saturday, December 19, 2026, 3.15pm

- Saturday, December 19, 2026, 3.15pm Nijmegen, Stevenskerk - Sunday, December 20, 2026, 4pm

- Sunday, December 20, 2026, 4pm Rotterdam, Laurenskerk - Monday, December 21, 2026, 3.45pm

- Monday, December 21, 2026, 3.45pm Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Tuesday, December 22, 2026, 7.30pm

- Tuesday, December 22, 2026, 7.30pm Utrecht, Jacobikerk - Wednesday, December 23, 2026, 3.45pm

- Wednesday, December 23, 2026, 3.45pm Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Saturday, December 26, 2026, 7.30pm – Boxing Day

- Saturday, December 26, 2026, 7.30pm – Boxing Day Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Sunday, December 27, 2026, 2.15pm

- Sunday, December 27, 2026, 2.15pm Leiden, Marekerk - Monday, December 28, 2026, 3pm

- Monday, December 28, 2026, 3pm Leusden, AFAS Theatre - Saturday, March 20, 2027, 7.30pm

- Saturday, March 20, 2027, 7.30pm Amsterdam, Concertgebouw - Sunday, March 28, 2027, 2.15pm – Easter Sunday At the Concertgebouw, the offer applies to a tier 1 ticket including refreshments. At AFAS Theatre, the offer applies to a tier 1 ticket including free parking and refreshments. Exclusive IamExpat ticket offer Get more than 50 percent off when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances of The Messiah cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros! Prices exclude 6,95 euros in service costs per order and any applicable venue surcharge. Book your tickets!