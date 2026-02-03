Bach's St. Matthew Passion performances in the Netherlands
Photo: © Beleef Klassiek
Bach's St. Matthew Passion performances in the Netherlands
In the Netherlands, the St. Matthew Passion is the most frequently performed classical musical work in the period leading up to Easter. It is regarded by musicians, scholars and classical music fans alike as one of the true gems of classical music, composed by the great Johann Sebastian Bach.
From February 28 until April 6, 2026, it will be performed more than 25 times in some of the most prestigious venues in the country by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands. Witness the spectacle yourself and take advantage of a big discount when you book through IamExpat.
The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands
It's the most frequently performed classical musical work in the pre-Easter period. Get tickets now!
The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands consists of a group of professional singers and instrumentalists who are specialised in the performance practice of the baroque era. Years of experience are evident during the dynamic concerts with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, in which the orchestra plays on authentic instruments.
The singers, carefully selected to blend with the orchestra, possess unique voices, and the combination of transparent sound and flexible voices has already resulted in excellent reviews in Dutch newspapers.
Outstanding soloists
Outstanding internationally renowned soloists have been carefully selected for the performance. Notably, the German bass Thilo Dahlmann sings the part of Christ.
St. Matthew Passion musicians and soloists
The St. Matthew Passion musicians and soloists are:
- Maarten Romkes, Evangelist
- Thilo Dahlmann, Christ
- Olga Zinovieva, soprano
- Meneka Senn, soprano
- Clint van der Linde, countertenor
- Ariel Sin Yu Lee, mezzo-soprano
- Martinus Leusink, tenor
- Jasper Schweppe, bass
- Along with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands
St. Matthew Passion concert dates in the Netherlands
- Leiden, Hooglandse Kerk, Saturday, February 28, 2026, 3pm
- Zwolle, Academiehuis, Sunday, March 1, 2026, 2.15pm
- Apeldoorn, Grote Kerk, Friday, March 6, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 7, 2026, 1.30pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7pm*
- Eindhoven, Catharinakerk, Sunday, March 8, 2026, 3pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Friday, March 13, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 14, 2026, 1.30pm*
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Sunday, March 15, 2026, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Friday, March 20, 2026, 7.30pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, March 21, 2026, 3pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk,Saturday, March 21, 2026, 7pm
- Den Bosch, Jheronimus Bosch Art Center, Sunday, March 22, 2026, 3.30pm
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Friday, March 27, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 28, 2026, 1.30pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6.30pm
- The Hague, Grote Kerk, Sunday, March 29, 2026, 3pm
- Elburg, Grote Kerk, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 7pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Thursday, April 2, 2026, 6.30pm*
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Friday, April 3, 2026, 1.30pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Saturday, April 4, 2026, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Sunday, April 5, 2026, 2.15pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Monday, April 6, 2026, 2.15pm
* Free masterclass before the concert
Book your tickets
Get more than 50 percent off when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances of St. Matthew Passion cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website. Use the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now!
Prices shown are excluding the 6,95 euros service costs and a surtax of 5 euros for the concerts at the Concertgebouw and AFAS Theatre.