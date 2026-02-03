Bach's St. Matthew Passion performances in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the St. Matthew Passion is the most frequently performed classical musical work in the period leading up to Easter. It is regarded by musicians, scholars and classical music fans alike as one of the true gems of classical music, composed by the great Johann Sebastian Bach.

From February 28 until April 6, 2026, it will be performed more than 25 times in some of the most prestigious venues in the country by The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands. Witness the spectacle yourself and take advantage of a big discount when you book through IamExpat.

The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands

It's the most frequently performed classical musical work in the pre-Easter period. Get tickets now!

The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands consists of a group of professional singers and instrumentalists who are specialised in the performance practice of the baroque era. Years of experience are evident during the dynamic concerts with The Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, in which the orchestra plays on authentic instruments.

The singers, carefully selected to blend with the orchestra, possess unique voices, and the combination of transparent sound and flexible voices has already resulted in excellent reviews in Dutch newspapers.