Start your year with world-class films at one of the most important film festivals around. Get tickets to the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2026.

What is IFFR?

IFFR is a leading international film festival with a year-round programme dedicated to supporting new and adventurous filmmaking talent from around the world. With the 55th edition of IFFR just around the corner, taking place from January 29 to February 8, 2026, the city of Rotterdam will once again come alive as a destination for film lovers and professionals alike.

Over 11 days, cinema will become Rotterdam’s beating heart. Filmmakers from all over the world join IFFR to present their creations in cinemas throughout the city, across numerous programmes, and not only in screening rooms but also in galleries, exhibition spaces and unexpected locations.

Film professionals and emerging talent will join IFFR to advance their projects and careers, and the city’s schoolchildren will be engaged in a programme of film education.