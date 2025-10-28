First Aid for Babies and Children - in English

Learn first aid and save a life! Every second counts while waiting for emergency medical help, so it pays off to learn how to act when faced with unresponsiveness, choking, severe bleeding, seizures, fits or convulsions in babies and children.

Sign up for the three-hour First Aid Course in English - For Babies and Children at Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) and get hands-on practice doing CPR on an infant dummy. The courses take place on:

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Monday, January 26, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

First Aid for Babies and Children - actions all parents should know

The actions you take before the ambulance arrives can literally mean the difference between life and death, so knowing the right thing to do at the right time is very important

This three-hour course, which costs 65 euros, covers basic first aid in cuts, bruises, nose bleeds, burns and scalds, bites, stings, head injuries, bone, muscle and joint injuries, hands-on practice in CPR, recovery position and choking. The trainer, Linda Bosma-Malley, is a qualified and registered Emergency First Response Instructor.