First Aid for Babies and Children - in English
Learn first aid and save a life! Every second counts while waiting for emergency medical help, so it pays off to learn how to act when faced with unresponsiveness, choking, severe bleeding, seizures, fits or convulsions in babies and children.
Sign up for the three-hour First Aid Course in English - For Babies and Children at Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) and get hands-on practice doing CPR on an infant dummy. The courses take place on:
- Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Monday, January 26, 2026
- Wednesday, March 18, 2026
The actions you take before the ambulance arrives can literally mean the difference between life and death, so knowing the right thing to do at the right time is very important
This three-hour course, which costs 65 euros, covers basic first aid in cuts, bruises, nose bleeds, burns and scalds, bites, stings, head injuries, bone, muscle and joint injuries, hands-on practice in CPR, recovery position and choking. The trainer, Linda Bosma-Malley, is a qualified and registered Emergency First Response Instructor.
About the first aid instructor
Linda Bosma-Malley trained as a Registered General Nurse in the UK, specialising in paediatrics. Having worked in neurology as a nurse in the Netherlands and as a first aid trainer during her family’s time in South Africa, Linda understands the importance of providing people with the skills and confidence to respond effectively to accidents or sudden illnesses. Linda is a registered and certified first aid trainer, qualified to teach and assess a full range of first aid courses.
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam is a small private school in Hillegersberg, a leafy suburb 25 minutes from The Hague, offering premium education to children from three years and the Foundation Stage up to the IB Diploma Programme at 18 years.