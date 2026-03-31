This winter, Holiday on Ice returns to the Netherlands with HORIZONS, a captivating ice show combining speed, beauty and spectacle. From December 4, 2025, until January 11, 2026, the production will be performed in six Dutch cities.

What to expect

The best outing of the year is bound to be Holiday on Ice - HORIZONS. Get your tickets today!

Looking for a glorious experience with friends or family during the holiday period? Come and enjoy the coolest outing of the year during the Christmas holidays and be enchanted by Holiday on Ice's magical new show, HORIZONS.

The world's best figure skaters will take you on a breathtaking journey full of stunts, music and spectacular choreography. Experience how skating artistry, light, costumes and projections come together to create a unique show. From impressive jumps to graceful movements, each scene tells a story that young and old alike will enjoy.