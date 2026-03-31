Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
This winter, Holiday on Ice returns to the Netherlands with HORIZONS, a captivating ice show combining speed, beauty and spectacle. From December 4, 2025, until January 11, 2026, the production will be performed in six Dutch cities.
What to expect
The best outing of the year is bound to be Holiday on Ice - HORIZONS. Get your tickets today!
Looking for a glorious experience with friends or family during the holiday period? Come and enjoy the coolest outing of the year during the Christmas holidays and be enchanted by Holiday on Ice's magical new show, HORIZONS.
The world's best figure skaters will take you on a breathtaking journey full of stunts, music and spectacular choreography. Experience how skating artistry, light, costumes and projections come together to create a unique show. From impressive jumps to graceful movements, each scene tells a story that young and old alike will enjoy.
A show for all ages, without any language barrier
Holiday on Ice - HORIZONS is a visual spectacle and a show for the whole family which is suitable for everyone in every language. Only voice overs before the show and during the intermission are in Dutch, therefore it's ideal for expats and internationals.
The show runs from December 4, 2025, until January 11, 2026, in six Dutch cities. Come together with family and friends to enjoy a show you will remember for a long time to come. In addition to evening shows, there are afternoon and evening performances, including on Christmas Day. Get your HORIZONS tickets.
More about HORIZONS
HORIZONS is a colourful spectacle in which a city comes to life on ice. No fewer than 40 skaters take you to different places in the city that only the locals know. From a park to a rooftop bar, from an amusement park to a festival, with this show we celebrate life! HORIZONS brings everything together that makes Holiday on Ice so special: the best acts, amazing sets, breathtaking acrobatics, and fabulous costumes. Holiday on Ice - HORIZONS is an unforgettable experience for everyone aged 6 and up.
Get your HORIZONS tickets
Don’t miss out! The HORIZONS show is only on for six weeks so get your tickets now and experience an amazing spectacle! More information is available on the Holiday on Ice website.