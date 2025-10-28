Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne

Enjoy an unforgettable Classical Christmas Concert in December with the Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, together with the well-known Dutch pianist Jan Vayne.

Top musicians bring the Christmas spirit to you

Christmas favourites played by first-rate musicians. Get your tickets now!

Famous Christmas carols are interspersed with a unique fusion of the two most famous works that Vivaldi composed: Gloria in D and "Winter" from The Four Seasons. Listen to tender music with melancholic sounds and Christmas classics from world-famous composers, with Jan Vayne playing beautiful improvisations. During this concert, the musicians will bring the true Christmas spirit to you.

About the musicians

Jan Vayne is a popular Dutch classical pianist who has crossed boundaries into diverse musical styles. He is praised for giving entertaining and varied concerts and recording many best-selling albums, even a trance album with world-famous Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren.

The Bach Choir and Orchestra of the Netherlands performs many of the mainstays of the Baroque repertoire, such as the Bach Passions, Handel’s The Messiah and Vivaldi’s Gloria.