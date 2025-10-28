Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne

Home
-
Elburg, Nijmegen, Groningen, Den Bosch, Amsterdam, Zwolle, Rotterdam, Leusden, Utrecht
Regular price 90 euros, but 39,95 euros for IamExpat readers
Book your tickets now

Enjoy an unforgettable Classical Christmas Concert in December with the Bach Choir & Orchestra of the Netherlands, together with the well-known Dutch pianist Jan Vayne.

Top musicians bring the Christmas spirit to you

Christmas favourites played by first-rate musicians. Get your tickets now!

Famous Christmas carols are interspersed with a unique fusion of the two most famous works that Vivaldi composed: Gloria in D and "Winter" from The Four Seasons. Listen to tender music with melancholic sounds and Christmas classics from world-famous composers, with Jan Vayne playing beautiful improvisations. During this concert, the musicians will bring the true Christmas spirit to you.

Classical Christmas Olga

About the musicians

Jan Vayne is a popular Dutch classical pianist who has crossed boundaries into diverse musical styles. He is praised for giving entertaining and varied concerts and recording many best-selling albums, even a trance album with world-famous Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren.

The Bach Choir and Orchestra of the Netherlands performs many of the mainstays of the Baroque repertoire, such as the Bach Passions, Handel’s The Messiah and Vivaldi’s Gloria. 

Christmas Concert dates 2025

Here are the concert dates:

  • Elburg, Grote Kerk, Friday, December 12, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Groningen, Martinikerk, Saturday, December 13, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Den Bosch, Jheronimus Bosch Art Centre, Sunday, December 14, 2025, 3pm
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre, Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 3.15pm*
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre, Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 7pm*
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre, Thursday, December 18, 2025, 7pm*
  • Zwolle, Academiehuis, Friday, December 19, 2025, 7pm
  • Leusden, AFAS Theatre, Saturday, December 20, 2025, 7pm*
  • Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, December 21, 2025, 1.30pm
  • Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Monday, December 22, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 7.30pm
  • Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 2.30pm

*Free masterclass before the concert

Classical Christmas Banner

Book your tickets

Get more than 50 percent off when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros! Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website.  

Prices shown are excluding the 6,95 euros service costs and surtax of 5 euros for the concerts at the Concertgebouw and the AFAS Theatre.

Book your tickets now
