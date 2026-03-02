Haute Photographie is a renowned photography fair centred around a group exhibition, ranging from the most pre-eminent names in photography to up-and-coming photographers.

Photography of the highest calibre

The fair gathers together a select few international galleries of the highest calibre, showcasing outstanding photography masterpieces, as well as providing a platform for new talent in photography. In collaboration with Nederlands Fotomuseum in Rotterdam, Haute Photographie also offers a fascinating programme.

There's an educational programme, a high-quality book market, talks by top photographers, speciality guided tours and, of course, outstanding art photography. Browse the Haute Photographie website to check out the participating galleries and artists.

Haute Photographie is a meeting place for artists, curators and collectors of all levels of experience, as well as anybody interested in photography. It typically happens at the same time as the renowned art fair Art Rotterdam, which typically attracts 35.000 visitors.