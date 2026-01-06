Chinese New Year in the Netherlands
Chinese New Year in the Netherlands
On February 17, 2026, we will head into the year of the horse, marking the beginning of a new year!
Gong xi fa cai, or Happy New Year!
Year of the horse
In various Asian countries, each lunar year is related to an animal sign according to a 12-year cycle. The horse ranks 6th in the zodiac and is a symbol of energy, freedom, independence, and forward momentum. Each year links an animal and an element together. As this year’s element is fire, 2026 is the year of the Fire Horse.
If the horse is your birth sign, you'll be happy to hear that according to Chinese astrology, people born in the year of the snake can be confident, agreeable, and responsible, although they also tend to dislike being reined in by others. Lucky things for people born in the year of the horse include numbers 2, 3, 7, colours like green and yellow, days like the 5th and 20th, and flowers such as calla lilies and jasmine.
Celebrate Chinese New Year in the Netherlands
Every year, Chinese New Year is celebrated in certain locations in the Netherlands. Traditional dragon dances, fireworks, and decorations will appear in areas where many Chinese people congregate.
Celebrations in Rotterdam
Holland Amerikaplein, Markthal, Rotterdam Centraal
Chinese New Year in Rotterdam will be an extended celebration, lasting a grand two weeks, and featuring various events. The city centre will be the stage for a traditional dragon dance, as well as lion dances and fireworks. There will also be special activities throughout the city for the whole week.
Celebrations in Amsterdam
Zeedijk, Nieuwmarkt, Chinatown, Dam Square
The Chinese New Year is typically a time for people to visit temples. You can visit the Buddhist temple Fo Guang Shan He Hua at the Zeedijk in Amsterdam. Festivities in Amsterdam include a fireworks show, dragon dances and lots of Asian food! There will be a parade from 12pm-1pm featuring lions, dragons and snakes!
A little taste of China in the Netherlands
Want to celebrate the Chinese New Year without travelling abroad? Check out the celebrations in Amsterdam and Rotterdam! Please note: Although the official Chinese New Year 2026 will be on February 17, 2026, not all celebrations will take place on this specific date, so check the aforementioned links for the most up-to-date information.