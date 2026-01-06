Chinese New Year in the Netherlands

On February 17, 2026, we will head into the year of the horse, marking the beginning of a new year!

Gong xi fa cai, or Happy New Year!

Year of the horse

In various Asian countries, each lunar year is related to an animal sign according to a 12-year cycle. The horse ranks 6th in the zodiac and is a symbol of energy, freedom, independence, and forward momentum. Each year links an animal and an element together. As this year’s element is fire, 2026 is the year of the Fire Horse.

If the horse is your birth sign, you'll be happy to hear that according to Chinese astrology, people born in the year of the snake can be confident, agreeable, and responsible, although they also tend to dislike being reined in by others. Lucky things for people born in the year of the horse include numbers 2, 3, 7, colours like green and yellow, days like the 5th and 20th, and flowers such as calla lilies and jasmine.