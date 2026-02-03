Soul of the Silk Road: A musical journey connecting continents

Bookmark

This February and March, Sinfonia Rotterdam invites you on a journey along the legendary Silk Road, where Eastern mystique meets Western elegance. Soul of the Silk Road (Ziel van de Zijderoute) is more than a concert: it is a cultural encounter expressed through music that transcends borders and time. A night of orchestral music with a Turkish heart Three performances in Rotterdam and The Hague offer a rare opportunity to hear composers from Turkey transform cultural memory into musical magic. Leading the orchestra is guest conductor Murat Cem Orhan, joined by pianist Can Çakmur and composer-performer Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, who appears as vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of traditional Turkish instruments. Three performances only: Rotterdam, Wereldmuseum, Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8.15pm

Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8.15pm Rotterdam, de Doelen, Saturday, February 28, 202,6 at 7.30pm

Saturday, February 28, 202,6 at 7.30pm The Hague, Diligentia, Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 3pm (no reserved seating) Tickets: 38 euros (16 euros for people aged 26 and younger).

Book your tickets today! Turkish soul, global voice: A Dutch premiere The concert opens with the Dutch premiere of Fazıl Say’s Chamber Symphony, a 20-minute work that delves into the heart of Turkish musical identity. Built on the ancient 7/8 “devr-i hindi” rhythm, it moves from Ottoman palace nostalgia to energetic Turkish-Roma dance. Say layers rhythm and lyricism to reflect the tensions and beauty of modern-day Turkey. Next comes Say’s Piano Concerto No. 2 “Silk Road”, composed after the young Say had explored 14.000 recordings of oriental music at Berlin’s Ethnological Museum. The concerto leads the listener from Tibetan chants to Indian textures, through Mesopotamian storytelling and Anatolian folk harmonies. Çakmur brings youthful brilliance and depth to this sweeping, cinematic soundscape. Sanlıkol’s modern epic The concert finishes with A Gentleman of Istanbul, a symphonic portrait of the 17th-century traveller Evliya Çelebi. Composed and performed by Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, the work brings Çelebi’s world to life - from imagined vegetarian dervishes to mechanical clocks with blinking eyes, and from the funeral of a sultan to a reimagined Alexander the Great. Sanlıkol’s composition blends Turkish classical music, jazz, African rhythms, and Western orchestration. Traditional instruments like the oud and ney are woven throughout, with Sanlıkol himself singing and performing live. Each movement captures a different facet of Çelebi’s blend of observation, fantasy, and cultural insight.