Art showdown where your vote decides the winner: Art Battle Amsterdam
Art Battle is back in Amsterdam and the artists couldn't be more excited! This is not a day out to a genteel Amsterdam art gallery! Art Battle is a high-octane, exciting live art show where you, the audience, get to crown the eventual champion.
Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and competition this International Women’s Day at Pllek in Amsterdam! Set along the stunning waterfront of Het IJ, with panoramic views of the Amsterdam skyline, this is an art event unlike any other.
Watch as 12 incredible women artists transform blank canvases into vibrant masterpieces in just 20 electrifying minutes per round. Feel the energy, cheer them on, and cast your vote to help crown the night’s champion.
Don’t miss your chance to take home a piece of the magic through the silent auction featuring all original works. So if one piece really catches your eye, put in a bid - you never know, you might be taking it home with you!
Painting begins at 7.30pm, and Pllek is fully wheelchair accessible, inviting everyone to be part of this inspiring celebration of art, talent, and creativity on a day dedicated to women worldwide. Art Battle Amsterdam is an 18+ event.
Artists at Art Battle Amsterdam
Confirmed artists who will be competing at Art Battle Amsterdam on March 8, 2026, include:
- Polina Surovova
- Alex Bras
- Maya Bo
- Guylaine Loos
- Laura Ponoran
- Marianna Lupej
- Joanna 3D Art
- Agata Gromada
- Emma van Rosmalen
- Fieke Vijgen
- Sarbani Bhattacharya
- Laura Boudesteijn
Get your tickets to Art Battle Amsterdam at Pllek
Art Battle Amsterdam takes place at Pllek, a waterfront restaurant in Amsterdam Noord that always hosts a wide selection of events, from yoga to outdoor cinema to dance nights, not to mention their amazing Sunday activities for kids.
It's a 5-minute walk from the NDSM ferry wharf, which connects it straight to Amsterdam's central train station, so arriving by public transport is easy, even if you're coming from other Dutch cities.
Be a part of the fun as a spectator and buy your tickets online in advance. Don't forget to also register online if you want to vote on the artwork!