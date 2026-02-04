Art Battle is back in Amsterdam and the artists couldn't be more excited! This is not a day out to a genteel Amsterdam art gallery! Art Battle is a high-octane, exciting live art show where you, the audience, get to crown the eventual champion.

Art Battle Amsterdam

Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and competition this International Women’s Day at Pllek in Amsterdam! Set along the stunning waterfront of Het IJ, with panoramic views of the Amsterdam skyline, this is an art event unlike any other.

Watch as 12 incredible women artists transform blank canvases into vibrant masterpieces in just 20 electrifying minutes per round. Feel the energy, cheer them on, and cast your vote to help crown the night’s champion.

Don’t miss your chance to take home a piece of the magic through the silent auction featuring all original works. So if one piece really catches your eye, put in a bid - you never know, you might be taking it home with you!