Klaus Mäkelä conducts the world famous Concertgebouw Orchestra

Under the baton of its future chief conductor Klaus Mäkelä, the Concertgebouw Orchestra performs Bruckner's Eighth Symphony. About the concert The composer Anton Bruckner, who was deeply religious, built great musical cathedrals to honour God. The monumental Eighth Symphony is a perfect example. It's a mighty fortress and a thrilling ride from darkness into light. Its world is complex, gracious, peaceful and turbulent - Bruckner invites you in, takes you along, and never lets you go. The long opening theme of the first movement also contains the seeds for the other two themes. In the finale, Bruckner ultimately achieves a grand climax of the symphony by juxtaposing four themes from different movements. The composer called his Eighth Symphony a mystery. On October 2, 1920, the Concertgebouw Orchestra gave the Dutch premiere of this symphony. In one of the newspapers, the performance was called "most splendid". In another, the reviewer noted that "many attendees" left the hall before the finale. The time was not yet ripe for Bruckner. Not until the 1950s did the Concertgebouw Orchestra truly become a "Bruckner Orchestra".

About the conductor Klaus Mäkelä Klaus Mäkelä has held the position of chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra since 2020 and music director of Orchestre de Paris since 2021. In 2022, the Concertgebouw Orchestra announced that he will assume the title of chief conductor in September 2027. In the same season, the Finnish conductor will commence as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. An exclusive Decca Classics artist, he has recorded the Ballets Russes music of Debussy and Stravinsky with Orchestre de Paris. With the Oslo Philharmonic, he has released the complete Sibelius Symphonies, as well as Sibelius and Prokofiev violin concertos with Janine Jansen. His outstanding debut in September 2020 prompted the Concertgebouw Orchestra to invite him back four times within two years. As artistic partner, Mäkelä closely collaborates with the orchestra in a variety of programmes during the 2024-25 season, including Mahler’s Symphonies No. 1 and 8, the Christmas Matinee and the Annual Gala concert. As a cellist, Mäkelä partners with members of the Oslo Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris and Concertgebouw Orchestra for occasional programmes and each summer performs at the Verbier Festival. Mäkelä studied conducting at the Sibelius Academy with Jorma Panula and cello with Marko Ylönen, Timo Hanhinen and Hannu Kiiski.

Concert programme The concert programme consists of: Anton Bruckner - Symphony No. 8 Performers These are the performers: Klaus Mäkelä - Conductor

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world's leading orchestras. The orchestra is famous for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Anton Bruckner, and for its long-standing concert traditions such as the St. Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers.