The Hagen Quartet says farewell

The Hagen Quartet, winners of the 2019 Concertgebouw Prize, is appearing for the last time in the Recital Hall of the Concertgebouw. After more than 40 years of performing internationally and releasing around fifty albums, the members of the Hagen Quartet have set a high standard and become an inspiration for younger string quartets.

In addition to teaching activities, they have performed worldwide from their home base in Salzburg. “When the Hagen Quartet plays, you get the impression that every note, every gesture has been carefully considered,” as The New York Times put it.

Now, after debuting in the Recital Hall in 1984 and winning the Concertgebouw Prize in 2019, the Hagens will be guests there for the last time.

They will perform two farewell concerts in February 2026: