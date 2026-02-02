The Hagen Quartet says farewell
Photo: Eduardus Lee
The Hagen Quartet, winners of the 2019 Concertgebouw Prize, is appearing for the last time in the Recital Hall of the Concertgebouw. After more than 40 years of performing internationally and releasing around fifty albums, the members of the Hagen Quartet have set a high standard and become an inspiration for younger string quartets.
In addition to teaching activities, they have performed worldwide from their home base in Salzburg. “When the Hagen Quartet plays, you get the impression that every note, every gesture has been carefully considered,” as The New York Times put it.
Now, after debuting in the Recital Hall in 1984 and winning the Concertgebouw Prize in 2019, the Hagens will be guests there for the last time.
They will perform two farewell concerts in February 2026:
- Thursday, February 26, 2026: Beethoven’s Serioso and Schubert’s Rosamunde
- Friday, February 27, 2026: Mozart’s "Prussian” string quartets
- Location: Recital Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- Dates: February 26 & 27, 2026
- Time: 8.15pm to 22.05pm
- Tickets: From 39 euros - Buy your tickets on the Concertgebouw website
One of the best recital halls in the world
The Recital Hall is where the musical magic happens. Discover the Recital Hall of the Concertgebouw - a hidden gem that's intimate, elegant and full of atmosphere. This renowned upstairs hall is an oasis for lovers of chamber music, where listeners sit so close to the performers that they can hear them breathe. This hall is also a favourite among musicians thanks to its robust acoustics and audience-performer proximity.
Tickets for the Hagen Quartet's farewell concerts start at 39 euros.