Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro at the Concertgebouw
Photo: Honorata Karapuda
On February 10, 2026, Polish countertenor and international star, Jakub Józef Orliński, is returning to the Concertgebouw. The programme of the evening is Handel's opera about Julius Caesar in concert form, rather than staged form, with the dynamic ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro. Get your tickets now!
Orliński, countertenor and international star at the Concertgebouw
The world-famous countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński returns to the Concertgebouw for a special evening devoted to one of Baroque opera’s greatest roles. On February 10, 2026, Orliński takes centre stage as Julius Caesar in Handel’s Giulio Cesare in Egitto, a work celebrated for its dramatic intensity and vocal brilliance.
Praised internationally for his expressive voice, musical intelligence and compelling stage presence, Orliński has become one of the most exciting classical singers of his generation. In this concert performance, his interpretation of Caesar’s famous arias takes full focus, revealing both the heroic and vulnerable sides of the character through Handel’s richly detailed music.
Orliński is joined by the acclaimed period ensemble il Pomo d’Oro under the direction of Francesco Corti, whose energetic and historically informed playing provides the perfect framework for his performance. Presented in the exceptional acoustics of the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall, this concert offers a rare opportunity to experience Orliński’s artistry up close in one of the world’s most prestigious concert venues.
For both devoted opera lovers and newcomers to Baroque music, this evening promises a powerful and memorable encounter with a star performer at the height of his career.
Concert details
Here are the details of the concert:
- Location: Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- Date: February 10, 2026
- Time: 7.30pm to 11.30pm
- Tickets: Buy your tickets on the Concertgebouw website. From 39 euros
Performers
- il Pomo d'Oro
- Francesco Corti, conductor
- Jakub Józef Orliński, countertenor (Giulio Cesare)
- Sandrine Piau, soprano (Cleopatra)
- Yuriy Mynenko, countertenor (Tolomeo)
- Beth Taylor, mezzo-soprano (Cornelia)
- Rebecca Leggett, mezzo-soprano (Sesto)
- Alex Rosen, bass (Achilla)
- Marco Saccardin, baritone (Curio)
- Rémy Brès-Feuillet, countertenor (Nireno)
Concert programme
- George Frideric Handel - Giulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17
One of the best concert halls in the world
The Concertgebouw’s famous Main Hall is one of the world's finest concert halls, renowned for its exceptional acoustics and unique atmosphere. In the Main Hall, you will feel history. Here, Gustav Mahler conducted his own compositions, as did Richard Strauss and Igor Stravinsky. Sergei Rachmaninoff played his own piano concertos in the Main Hall.
This is also where musicians such as Leonard Bernstein, Vladimir Horowitz and Yehudi Menuhin gave legendary performances. Right up to now, the Main Hall offers a stage to the world’s best orchestras and musicians. Buy your tickets now and experience the magic of the Main Hall for yourself! If you’d like to prepare for your visit, then this article about the world-famous Concertgebouw and its acoustics might pique your interest.
Get your tickets
Included in the ticket price is a free drink before the concert, and checking your coat into the cloakroom.