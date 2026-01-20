Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro at the Concertgebouw

Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro at the Concertgebouw

Photo: Honorata Karapuda

Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro at the Concertgebouw

-
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 39 euros 
Get your tickets now!

On February 10, 2026, Polish countertenor and international star, Jakub Józef Orliński, is returning to the Concertgebouw. The programme of the evening is Handel's opera about Julius Caesar in concert form, rather than staged form, with the dynamic ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro. Get your tickets now!

Orliński, countertenor and international star at the Concertgebouw

The world-famous countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński returns to the Concertgebouw for a special evening devoted to one of Baroque opera’s greatest roles. On February 10, 2026, Orliński takes centre stage as Julius Caesar in Handel’s Giulio Cesare in Egitto, a work celebrated for its dramatic intensity and vocal brilliance. 

Praised internationally for his expressive voice, musical intelligence and compelling stage presence, Orliński has become one of the most exciting classical singers of his generation. In this concert performance, his interpretation of Caesar’s famous arias takes full focus, revealing both the heroic and vulnerable sides of the character through Handel’s richly detailed music.

Orliński is joined by the acclaimed period ensemble il Pomo d’Oro under the direction of Francesco Corti, whose energetic and historically informed playing provides the perfect framework for his performance. Presented in the exceptional acoustics of the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall, this concert offers a rare opportunity to experience Orliński’s artistry up close in one of the world’s most prestigious concert venues.

For both devoted opera lovers and newcomers to Baroque music, this evening promises a powerful and memorable encounter with a star performer at the height of his career.

Concert details

Here are the details of the concert:

  • Location: Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
  • Date: February 10, 2026
  • Time: 7.30pm to 11.30pm
  • Tickets: Buy your tickets on the Concertgebouw website. From 39 euros

Performers

  • il Pomo d'Oro
  • Francesco Corti, conductor
  • Jakub Józef Orliński, countertenor (Giulio Cesare)
  • Sandrine Piau, soprano (Cleopatra)
  • Yuriy Mynenko, countertenor (Tolomeo)
  • Beth Taylor, mezzo-soprano (Cornelia)
  • Rebecca Leggett, mezzo-soprano (Sesto)
  • Alex Rosen, bass (Achilla)
  • Marco Saccardin, baritone (Curio)
  • Rémy Brès-Feuillet, countertenor (Nireno)

Concert programme

  • George Frideric HandelGiulio Cesare in Egitto, HWV 17

One of the best concert halls in the world

The Concertgebouw’s famous Main Hall is one of the world's finest concert halls, renowned for its exceptional acoustics and unique atmosphere. In the Main Hall, you will feel history. Here, Gustav Mahler conducted his own compositions, as did Richard Strauss and Igor Stravinsky. Sergei Rachmaninoff played his own piano concertos in the Main Hall.

This is also where musicians such as Leonard Bernstein, Vladimir Horowitz and Yehudi Menuhin gave legendary performances. Right up to now, the Main Hall offers a stage to the world’s best orchestras and musicians. Buy your tickets now and experience the magic of the Main Hall for yourself! If you’d like to prepare for your visit, then this article about the world-famous Concertgebouw and its acoustics might pique your interest.

Get your tickets

Get your tickets to Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro on the Concertgebouw website, where you can also find more information about the concert programme and the performers! Included in the ticket price is a free drink before the concert, and checking your coat into the cloakroom.

Get your tickets now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Experience the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live at the Concertgebouw
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Klaus Mäkelä conducts the world famous Concertgebouw Orchestra
-
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
IMPRO Amsterdam - improvisational theatre festival
-
Zonnehuis Theater, Zonneplein 30, 1033 EK
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.