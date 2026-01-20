Jakub Józef Orliński & il Pomo d’Oro at the Concertgebouw

On February 10, 2026, Polish countertenor and international star, Jakub Józef Orliński, is returning to the Concertgebouw. The programme of the evening is Handel's opera about Julius Caesar in concert form, rather than staged form, with the dynamic ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro. Get your tickets now!

Orliński, countertenor and international star at the Concertgebouw

The world-famous countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński returns to the Concertgebouw for a special evening devoted to one of Baroque opera’s greatest roles. On February 10, 2026, Orliński takes centre stage as Julius Caesar in Handel’s Giulio Cesare in Egitto, a work celebrated for its dramatic intensity and vocal brilliance.

Praised internationally for his expressive voice, musical intelligence and compelling stage presence, Orliński has become one of the most exciting classical singers of his generation. In this concert performance, his interpretation of Caesar’s famous arias takes full focus, revealing both the heroic and vulnerable sides of the character through Handel’s richly detailed music.

Orliński is joined by the acclaimed period ensemble il Pomo d’Oro under the direction of Francesco Corti, whose energetic and historically informed playing provides the perfect framework for his performance. Presented in the exceptional acoustics of the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall, this concert offers a rare opportunity to experience Orliński’s artistry up close in one of the world’s most prestigious concert venues.