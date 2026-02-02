You'll be kept entertained by A Fine Mess. This knock-out action-comedy is at DeLaMar for a whole month, from March 5 to April 5. This is a "language no problem" performance, so it's perfect for international audiences. Get your tickets!

A knock-out action comedy

In a remote desert town, a young woman, her brother and their mother struggle each day just to stay afloat. Their mother is ill, the bills keep piling up, and debt collectors are seizing what little they have left. As they spiral deeper into poverty and despair, the siblings make a desperate decision: to rob a gas station.

What starts as a quick grab from the till quickly spirals into a chain reaction of absurd situations. In the midst of the chaos, our heroes come face to face with a corrupt sheriff, whose interests seem to lie solely in personal gain.

As the situation escalates into a whirlwind of guns, betrayal and twisted loyalties, they discover that even the most hopeless scenario can take an unexpected turn. And then there's the mysterious cowboy with a guitar, who sings the story as it unfolds.