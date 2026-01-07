Home
Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

British School of Amsterdam, Havenstraat 6, 1075 PR
Free (registration required)
Attend the upcoming Open Day to experience the vibrant atmosphere and discover what makes The British School of Amsterdam an exceptional choice for your child's education. This is your opportunity to meet the leadership team, tour the state-of-the-art facilities, and hear firsthand from the students and parents.

Open Day details

Discover The BSA

Here's what to expect at The British School of Amsterdam Open Day:

  • Welcome reception: Meet and greet with their school leadership team and extra-curricular staff over welcome drinks and snacks.
  • School tour: Explore the campus with support from current BSA students, who can provide an authentic view of life at BSA.
  • Leadership presentation: A concise, impactful presentation detailing the school's philosophy, academic success, and future direction with the principal.

Attend The British School of Amsterdam Open Day

Registration is required, so sign up on The British School of Amsterdam website to secure your place. Tour groups are pre-selected based on information submitted on the registration form.

