Open Evening Event at UvA Talen: Trial lessons, intakes, discounts and more!

Are you eager to learn to speak Dutch like a local? Or would you like to improve your Business English for your work? Perhaps you’d even like to start from scratch on a new language like Arabic, Italian, Spanish or Japanese?

Whatever language you are interested in learning, this is the perfect event for you! Attend UvA Talen’s Open Evening event this September to trial a language course in 8 different languages, do a free intake to determine your level, and receive a special one-time-per-year 25% discount on a language course at UvA Talen.

Event details

When: Thursday, September 11, 2025



Thursday, September 11, 2025 What time: 5.45pm-8.30pm



5.45pm-8.30pm Where: Roetersstraat 25, 1018 WB Amsterdam

Roetersstraat 25, 1018 WB Amsterdam Price: Free!



Free! How to register: Fill in the sign-up form

Open Evening agenda

At this Open Evening, you have the opportunity to take a trial lesson in any of the 8 languages they are offering (and at different levels)! The trial lessons will be around 25-30 minutes each, and will give you a shortened idea of what taking a group course with UvA Talen would be like.

Here are the available trial lessons at the Open Evening: