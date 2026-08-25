Open Evening Event at UvA Talen: Trial lessons, intakes, discounts and more!

Everyone's got one. Maybe it's Spanish. Maybe it's Japanese. Maybe your English could use a polish-up for work, or you've just landed in the Netherlands and want to pick up some Dutch for your work and to start your new life.

Whatever it is, the UvA Talen Open Evening on Thursday, September 10 is your chance to give it a go. Sit in on a taster lesson, see how their teachers work, and get a feel for what learning a language at UvA Talen is really like. For free.

The taster lessons run for twenty minutes and repeat throughout the evening, so you can try more than one.

Check out UvA Talen’s Open Evening event this September to trial a language course in six different languages, do a free intake to determine your level, and receive a special one-time-per-year 25 percent discount on a language course at UvA Talen. Read more about the event via their website.