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Open Evening Event at UvA Talen: Trial lessons, intakes, discounts and more!

Open Evening Event at UvA Talen: Trial lessons, intakes, discounts and more!

Open Evening Event at UvA Talen: Trial lessons, intakes, discounts and more!

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Roetersstraat 25, 1018 WB Amsterdam
Free (Registration required)
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Everyone's got one. Maybe it's Spanish. Maybe it's Japanese. Maybe your English could use a polish-up for work, or you've just landed in the Netherlands and want to pick up some Dutch for your work and to start your new life.

Whatever it is, the UvA Talen Open Evening on Thursday, September 10 is your chance to give it a go. Sit in on a taster lesson, see how their teachers work, and get a feel for what learning a language at UvA Talen is really like. For free.

The taster lessons run for twenty minutes and repeat throughout the evening, so you can try more than one.

Check out UvA Talen’s Open Evening event this September to trial a language course in six different languages, do a free intake to determine your level, and receive a special one-time-per-year 25 percent discount on a language course at UvA Talen.  Read more about the event via their website. 

Event details

  • When: Thursday, September 10, 2026 
  • What time: 5.45pm-8.15pm 
  • Where: Roetersstraat 25, 1018 WB Amsterdam
  • Price: Free!
  • How to register: Fill in the sign-up form 

Open Evening agenda

At this Open Evening, you have the opportunity to take a trial lesson in any of the six languages they are offering (and at different levels)! The trial lessons will be around 25-30 minutes each, and will give you a brief idea of what taking a group course with UvA Talen would be like. 

Here are the available trial lessons at the Open Evening:

  • Dutch (NT2): workshop Dutch for Beginners (A0-A2), workshop Dutch Intermediate (B1), workshop Dutch Advanced (B2)
  • English: workshop Speak it. Prove it. Own your English (by UvA Talen & Cambridge University Press & Assessment)
  • Italian: workshop Italian Beginners (A0-A2), workshop Italian Fluency (B1), workshop, Italian Fluency (B2)
  • Spanish: workshop Italian Beginners (A0-A2), workshop Spanish Intermediate (B1)
  • French: workshop French Beginners (A0-A2)
  • Japanese: workshop Japanese Beginners (N5)

Are you more than an absolute beginner? You can also test your level for free with an experienced teacher during the event!

What to expect

Once the doors open at 5.45pm, you will receive a goodie bag upon arrival with limited-edition UvA Talen goodies/merchandise and a 25 percent discount voucher for a language course starting this year. Inside, you will be welcomed by staff members, former students, and teachers, who will help answer questions and guide you to the right workshop room.

By attending, you will also have the chance to win a free language course by entering the contest via the QR codes around the office.  Sounds like fun, right?

Claim your seat in a workshop now and connect with other likeminded language enthusiasts!

About UvA Talen

UvA Talen is the leading language centre in Amsterdam, serving internationals from around the world. They offer a wide range of fast-paced and communicative group, individual and E-learning courses in 13 different languages, ranging from elementary to advanced level.

Each year, thousands of students complete a course at UvA Talen, earning an internationally recognised language level certificate. Why not be one of them?

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