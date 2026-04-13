Open Evening Event at UvA Talen: Trial lessons, intakes, discounts and more!
Open Evening Event at UvA Talen: Trial lessons, intakes, discounts and more!
Are you eager to learn to speak Dutch like a local? Or would you like to improve your Business English for your work? Perhaps you’d even like to start from scratch on a new language like Arabic, Italian, Spanish or Japanese?
Whatever language you are interested in learning, this is the perfect event for you! Attend UvA Talen’s Open Evening event this September to trial a language course in 8 different languages, do a free intake to determine your level, and receive a special one-time-per-year 25% discount on a language course at UvA Talen.
Event details
- When: Thursday, September 11, 2025
- What time: 5.45pm-8.30pm
- Where: Roetersstraat 25, 1018 WB Amsterdam
- Price: Free!
- How to register: Fill in the sign-up form
Open Evening agenda
At this Open Evening, you have the opportunity to take a trial lesson in any of the 8 languages they are offering (and at different levels)! The trial lessons will be around 25-30 minutes each, and will give you a shortened idea of what taking a group course with UvA Talen would be like.
Here are the available trial lessons at the Open Evening:
- Dutch: Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced
- English: Fluency and Business English
- Spanish: Beginners and Intermediate
- Italian: Beginners and Fluency (B1)
- French: Beginners
- Arabic: Beginners
- Chinese: Beginners
- Japanese: Beginners
Are you more than an absolute beginner? You can also test your level for free with an experienced teacher during the event!
What to expect
Once the doors open at 5.45pm, you will receive a goodie bag upon arrival with limited edition UvA Talen goodies/merchandise and a 25% discount voucher for a language course starting this year. Inside, you will be welcomed by staff members, former students, and teachers, who will help answer questions and guide you to the right workshop room.
By attending, you will also have the chance to win a free language course by entering the contest via the QR codes around the office. Sounds like fun, right?
Claim your seat in a workshop now and connect with other likeminded language enthusiasts!
About UvA Talen
UvA Talen is the leading language centre in Amsterdam, serving internationals from around the world. They offer a wide range of fast-paced and communicative group, individual and E-learning courses in 13 different languages, ranging from elementary to advanced level.
Each year, thousands of students complete a course at UvA Talen, earning an internationally recognised language level certificate. Why not be one of them?