A passion for photography and storytelling is something the organisers of this upcoming workshop would love to share with you! That’s why they're once again organising the National Geographic Photography Bootcamp in Amsterdam.

Learn the essential principles of visual storytelling with National Geographic photographer Ed Kashi

Do you enjoy taking photos and want to learn how to turn a series of your own images into a compelling story? National Geographic top photographer Ed Kashi will teach you the essential principles of visual storytelling in this intensive and creative two-day experience.

This is a unique opportunity, available only during the weekend of June 20–21. To secure your spot, sign up now!

Throughout the weekend, you’ll dive straight into the action. Working in a small group on your own photo series, you’ll have plenty of space to ask questions, experiment and deepen your skills. You’ll learn how to capture street life as it unfolds, recognise and photograph meaningful moments, and build a strong, coherent visual story, all with hands-on feedback and practical tips.