National Geographic Photography Bootcamp
National Geographic Photography Bootcamp
A passion for photography and storytelling is something the organisers of this upcoming workshop would love to share with you! That’s why they're once again organising the National Geographic Photography Bootcamp in Amsterdam.
Learn the essential principles of visual storytelling with National Geographic photographer Ed Kashi
Do you enjoy taking photos and want to learn how to turn a series of your own images into a compelling story? National Geographic top photographer Ed Kashi will teach you the essential principles of visual storytelling in this intensive and creative two-day experience.
This is a unique opportunity, available only during the weekend of June 20–21. To secure your spot, sign up now!
Throughout the weekend, you’ll dive straight into the action. Working in a small group on your own photo series, you’ll have plenty of space to ask questions, experiment and deepen your skills. You’ll learn how to capture street life as it unfolds, recognise and photograph meaningful moments, and build a strong, coherent visual story, all with hands-on feedback and practical tips.
What you'll learn at the workshop
Here's what you’ll learn from Ed Kashi at the workshop:
- What elements a visual story consists of
- How to recognise interesting subjects on the street
- How to define your direction and personal style
- How to capture spontaneous moments
- How to make your visual story really come to life
Practical info about the workshop
- Language: The workshop will be in English
- Date and time: June 20 from 8am-8pm & June 21 from 8am-6pm
- What you need: Bring your own camera and equipment
- Meals: Meals will be provided
Sign up now!
Join this creative, intensive two-day workshop and experience what it’s like to work as a true National Geographic professional.
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