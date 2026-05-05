Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
National Geographic Photography Bootcamp

National Geographic Photography Bootcamp

National Geographic Photography Bootcamp

-
-
Moermanskkade 500, 1013 BC Amsterdam
Sign up now!

A passion for photography and storytelling is something the organisers of this upcoming workshop would love to share with you! That’s why they're once again organising the National Geographic Photography Bootcamp in Amsterdam.

Learn the essential principles of visual storytelling with National Geographic photographer Ed Kashi

Do you enjoy taking photos and want to learn how to turn a series of your own images into a compelling story? National Geographic top photographer Ed Kashi will teach you the essential principles of visual storytelling in this intensive and creative two-day experience.

Photography Bootcamp Ed Kashi

 This is a unique opportunity, available only during the weekend of June 20–21. To secure your spot, sign up now!

Throughout the weekend, you’ll dive straight into the action. Working in a small group on your own photo series, you’ll have plenty of space to ask questions, experiment and deepen your skills. You’ll learn how to capture street life as it unfolds, recognise and photograph meaningful moments, and build a strong, coherent visual story, all with hands-on feedback and practical tips.

What you'll learn at the workshop

Here's what you’ll learn from Ed Kashi at the workshop:  

  • What elements a visual story consists of  
  • How to recognise interesting subjects on the street  
  • How to define your direction and personal style  
  • How to capture spontaneous moments  
  • How to make your visual story really come to life

Photography Bootcamp Amsterdam

Practical info about the workshop

  • Language: The workshop will be in English  
  • Date and time: June 20 from 8am-8pm & June 21 from 8am-6pm
  • What you need: Bring your own camera and equipment  
  • Meals: Meals will be provided

Sign up now!

Join this creative, intensive two-day workshop and experience what it’s like to work as a true National Geographic professional.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Sign up now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Celebrate Sunday morning at the Concertgebouw
-
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
Amsterdam Magical Experience
-
Harbour Club Theatre Amsterdam, Cruquiusweg 67b, 1019 VM
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.