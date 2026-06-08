Travel to another language with Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer!

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Open new windows, reach new horizons, or activate new parts of your brain by learning a language this summer: practice your Dutch on the Albert Cuypmarkt, start writing from right to left, start singing in Farsi, drift away to Italy at the beginning of the 20th century and order your Greek breakfast in Greek. Taalhuis Amsterdam’s calendar is packed with courses covering the final six weeks of this school year. And after that, their Summer School options are waiting for you. Travel the world without leaving Amsterdam, and make a big leap in your language skills before the September routine hits: now is the perfect time. Sign up for a language course this summer with Taalhuis Amsterdam Taalhuis Amsterdam’s round of short courses, conversation courses and intensive courses starts on June 15. Taalhuis Summer School starts on July 17 with a sunny course offer: immersion weeks, short courses, conversation courses, alphabet weekends for Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew, book clubs and more.

The courses are specially designed for learners to start or continue their language learning journey over the summer months until September, when the new school year with courses for all languages and all levels starts again. Read on to explore your language learning options at Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer! Can’t choose? Or would you like to check your level? Stop by for a coffee or contact Taalhuis Amsterdam for a (free) personal intake to discuss your wishes. 6-week intensive and conversation courses start in June You can complete a Dutch level in four or six weeks with two lessons per week, or join one of Taalhuis Amsterdam’s conversation courses designed to help you put into practice what you have learned and develop your communication skills in a relaxed and dynamic way. This summer, Taalhuis Amsterdam offers courses for your language journey in: Arabic, Dutch, French, Greek, Italian, Spanish and Turkish. Hallo Summer School Taalhuis Amsterdam’s Summer School runs from July to September, and is back with an even wider selection of immersion weeks this year! If you want to make a big leap in just five days, this is a great choice for a deep dive into the language of your choice.

With three hours of lessons per day (plus homework), designed to boost your skills and help you communicate, you will fully immerse yourself. All immersion weeks take place in person at Taalhuis Amsterdam’s vibrant school at Gerard Doustraat 220, in De Pijp, featuring dynamic lessons and interactive activities crafted to level up your summer. Conversation courses are also open in July and August. For more ways to practice your lamguage skills, join one of the specials during the summer: book clubs, alphabet courses and more. Intensive Dutch courses The intensive Dutch courses, covering a level in four or six weeks, are also continuing from August to September. Enrol for A1.1 – A1.2 courses with two lessons per week to move up to your next level in one of the Dutch courses starting in September! Would you like to get to know Taalhuis Amsterdam better? Don’t miss their Summer Party on July 10. You can also already sign up for their Open Day on August 30 to attend (free) trial lessons and meet the teachers. Taalhuis Amsterdam is looking forward to welcoming you to their multilingual world right in the heart of Amsterdam this summer!