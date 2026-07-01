Celebrate the brilliance of live music this summer with international artists at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of classical music during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Get your tickets!

Witness remarkable rising stars at the Concertgebouw this summer

The young German conductor Aurel Dawidiuk, who has served as Assistant Conductor to Klaus Mäkelä at the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for the past two years, leads the Bundesjugendorchester (Germany’s national youth orchestra) in Mussorgsky’s adventurous Pictures at an Exhibition. The soloist in Rachmaninoff’s beloved and monumental Piano Concerto No. 3 is Georgian rising star Giorgi Gigashvili.

Image credit: © Irene Zandel

Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition

In the summer of 2024, the Bundesjugendorchester impressed audiences with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 under the baton of Tan Dun. Now Germany’s national youth orchestra returns to the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition in Ravel’s brilliant and colourful orchestration.