World-class favourites by Mussorgsky and Rachmaninoff at the Concertgebouw
Image credit: © Govert Driessen
World-class favourites by Mussorgsky and Rachmaninoff at the Concertgebouw
Celebrate the brilliance of live music this summer with international artists at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of classical music during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Get your tickets!
Witness remarkable rising stars at the Concertgebouw this summer
The young German conductor Aurel Dawidiuk, who has served as Assistant Conductor to Klaus Mäkelä at the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for the past two years, leads the Bundesjugendorchester (Germany’s national youth orchestra) in Mussorgsky’s adventurous Pictures at an Exhibition. The soloist in Rachmaninoff’s beloved and monumental Piano Concerto No. 3 is Georgian rising star Giorgi Gigashvili.
Image credit: © Irene Zandel
Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition
In the summer of 2024, the Bundesjugendorchester impressed audiences with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 under the baton of Tan Dun. Now Germany’s national youth orchestra returns to the Concertgebouw’s Main Hall with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition in Ravel’s brilliant and colourful orchestration.
Mussorgsky drew inspiration from 10 distinctive paintings by his close friend Viktor Hartmann, who died tragically young, bringing these vivid images to life through music. The work features famous figures from Russian folklore, such as the witch Baba Yaga, alongside folk scenes from everyday Russian life.
Giorgi Gigashvili performs Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3
Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 is widely regarded as one of the most demanding works ever written for the piano, not least because of the formidable solo cadenzas in the first movement. Yet it is far more than a virtuosic showpiece: it is also a deeply expressive musical dialogue between soloist and orchestra. For the pianist who has been named the ECHO Rising Star and BBC New Generation Artist, Giorgi Gigashvili, this concerto provides the ideal opportunity to demonstrate the full extent of his artistry.
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
There are over 80 concerts to choose from! Enjoy a Minty Melon Splash cocktail in the interval, attend the Meet & Greets after many of the concerts or hit the dance floor at an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Book your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.