Vondelpark is, once again, welcoming audiences from far and wide with its annual Vondelpark Open Air Theatre!

About Vondelpark Open Air Theatre (Vondelpark Openluchttheater)

Vondelpark Open Air Theatre (Vondelpark Openluchttheater) is an annual fixture in the capital's most famous park, offering theatre and concerts that make use of the charming Vondelpark in Amsterdam. It’s the perfect place to enjoy music, theatre, cabaret and other performances in a gorgeous setting.

Events take place regularly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The captivating programme is very varied, featuring a broad variety of performers. Many leading events and festivals hold performances on the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre stage, such as Pride Amsterdam, Grachtenfestival, Kwaku Summer Festival, Julidans and others.

Concerts and gigs at Vondelpark Open Air Theatre 2026

Vondelpark Open Air Theatre, or Openluchttheater Vondelpark, hosts various bands, stand-up comedians and classical ensembles, continuing right through until late July. Performances and activities will include children’s theatre, stand-up comedy and classical and pop music shows by both big names and upcoming talents. Check out the programme on the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre website.