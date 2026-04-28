Vondelpark Open Air Theatre
Vondelpark Open Air Theatre
Vondelpark is, once again, welcoming audiences from far and wide with its annual Vondelpark Open Air Theatre!
About Vondelpark Open Air Theatre (Vondelpark Openluchttheater)
Vondelpark Open Air Theatre (Vondelpark Openluchttheater) is an annual fixture in the capital's most famous park, offering theatre and concerts that make use of the charming Vondelpark in Amsterdam. It’s the perfect place to enjoy music, theatre, cabaret and other performances in a gorgeous setting.
Events take place regularly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The captivating programme is very varied, featuring a broad variety of performers. Many leading events and festivals hold performances on the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre stage, such as Pride Amsterdam, Grachtenfestival, Kwaku Summer Festival, Julidans and others.
Concerts and gigs at Vondelpark Open Air Theatre 2026
Vondelpark Open Air Theatre, or Openluchttheater Vondelpark, hosts various bands, stand-up comedians and classical ensembles, continuing right through until late July. Performances and activities will include children’s theatre, stand-up comedy and classical and pop music shows by both big names and upcoming talents. Check out the programme on the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre website.
The most frequent kinds of performances at Vondelpark Open Air Theatre in 2026 include:
- Dutch stand-up comedy
- Pop music
- Classical music
- Dance performances
Vondelpark in Amsterdam, the most famous park of the city
Vondelpark is by far the most famous park in Amsterdam. Named after the Dutch writer Joost van den Vondel, the park opened in 1865 and has been declared a National Monument. It's the most visited park in the Dutch capital and is hugely popular with locals and tourists alike, attracting over nine million visitors per year.
It is conveniently located near popular areas like Leidseplein and Marnixplein, and the park also sprawls into residential districts. There is more to the park than simply beautiful walkways, lawns, plants and trees - there's also a tearoom called Blauwe Theehuis, a concert venue known as Orgelpark, a statue by Pablo Picasso, and there are even farm animals that live on the southern end of the park!
Plan your visit to Vondelpark Open Air Theatre
Check out the amazing performance programme on the Vondelpark Open Air Theatre website and plan your visit to one of the most exciting and broad open-air events in the Dutch capital this summer!
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