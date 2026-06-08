Dutch Brainwash | 7-day Dutch language course

Dutch Brainwash is an intensive Dutch course that takes place in the centre of Amsterdam. Run by Albert Both of Talencoach, it has a unique approach that is totally different from any other language course that you’ve ever heard of before.

Owing to a very special combination of powerful learning techniques and personal coaching, great results are possible within a very short time. Within seven days you’ll notice how easy it is to speak about any subject that you like, in Dutch!

The path to clarity with Dutch Brainwash

Far too often a lack of clarity leads to poor results. Once the path is clear, it is simple. Reaching new levels in Dutch is relatively easy, but you must know how to do it. Mainly, it only works if you can see that Dutch is a logical, consistent and funny language.

Don’t worry if you are not convinced of this yet. Step by step you can learn how to construct your own sentences, how to explode your vocabulary while thinking in pictures and which mindset you can use so that you can achieve your goals even more quickly.