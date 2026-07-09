OPUS 1 Ball fuses orchestra and ballroom DJ sounds at the Concertgebouw
Image credit: OPUS 1 Ball
OPUS 1 Ball fuses orchestra and ballroom DJ sounds at the Concertgebouw
Classical music meets ballroom culture at the Concertgebouw on August 7, 2026. Two distinct worlds come together in a powerful tribute to expression, identity and artistry. Get your tickets now!
A spectacular ode to the ballroom scene and diversity
OPUS 1 Ball is a groundbreaking collaboration between FOR ALL QUEENS!, Black Pride Ball Amsterdam and Amsterdam Sinfonietta, a fusion of classical music and ballroom culture.
Black Pride Ball, FOR ALL QUEENS! and Amsterdam Sinfonietta, led by Zelda (Dapaah) Fitzgerald and Candida Thompson, create a unique interplay between classical music and ballroom: on the catwalk, from the symphonic vastness of the composer Gustav Mahler to the vibrant earworm I Will Survive. Prepare yourself for a spectacular ode to the ballroom scene and diversity.
SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij
The SummerConcerts, powered by VriendenLoterij, present two months of wonderful concerts, from classical to jazz and from pop to film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring you all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.
The Concertgebouw also presents a host of young talent in its summer concerts, including youth orchestras from Ukraine and the United States, and top young classical soloists. After many of the concerts, they offer a meet-and-greet with the artists in an informal setting or an afterparty with a DJ in the Entrance Hall. In one of the world’s finest concert halls, there’s something for everyone this summer at the Concertgebouw!
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
There are over 80 concerts to choose from! The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Book your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.