Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
OPUS 1 Ball fuses orchestra and ballroom DJ sounds at the Concertgebouw

OPUS 1 Ball fuses orchestra and ballroom DJ sounds at the Concertgebouw

Image credit: OPUS 1 Ball

OPUS 1 Ball fuses orchestra and ballroom DJ sounds at the Concertgebouw

-
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 35 euros
Get tickets now!

Classical music meets ballroom culture at the Concertgebouw on August 7, 2026. Two distinct worlds come together in a powerful tribute to expression, identity and artistry. Get your tickets now!

A spectacular ode to the ballroom scene and diversity

OPUS 1 Ball is a groundbreaking collaboration between FOR ALL QUEENS!, Black Pride Ball Amsterdam and Amsterdam Sinfonietta, a fusion of classical music and ballroom culture. 

Black Pride Ball, FOR ALL QUEENS! and Amsterdam Sinfonietta, led by Zelda (Dapaah) Fitzgerald and Candida Thompson, create a unique interplay between classical music and ballroom: on the catwalk, from the symphonic vastness of the composer Gustav Mahler to the vibrant earworm I Will Survive. Prepare yourself for a spectacular ode to the ballroom scene and diversity.

SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij

The SummerConcerts, powered by VriendenLoterij, present two months of wonderful concerts, from classical to jazz and from pop to film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring you all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.

The Concertgebouw also presents a host of young talent in its summer concerts, including youth orchestras from Ukraine and the United States, and top young classical soloists. After many of the concerts, they offer a meet-and-greet with the artists in an informal setting or an afterparty with a DJ in the Entrance Hall. In one of the world’s finest concert halls, there’s something for everyone this summer at the Concertgebouw!

Are you feeling the summer vibes already? 

There are over 80 concerts to choose from! The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.

Book your SummerConcerts tickets

Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.

Get tickets now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Travel to another language with Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer!
-
Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB
The Little Big Things at the Royal Theatre Carré
-
Royal Theatre Carré, Amstel 115 /125, 1018 XR Amsterdam
Master pianist Ronald Brautigam plays Mozart at the Concertgebouw
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Amsterdam in Concert with Karin Bloemen, Jamai and Glennis Grace
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.