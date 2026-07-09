OPUS 1 Ball fuses orchestra and ballroom DJ sounds at the Concertgebouw

Classical music meets ballroom culture at the Concertgebouw on August 7, 2026. Two distinct worlds come together in a powerful tribute to expression, identity and artistry. Get your tickets now!

A spectacular ode to the ballroom scene and diversity

OPUS 1 Ball is a groundbreaking collaboration between FOR ALL QUEENS!, Black Pride Ball Amsterdam and Amsterdam Sinfonietta, a fusion of classical music and ballroom culture.

Black Pride Ball, FOR ALL QUEENS! and Amsterdam Sinfonietta, led by Zelda (Dapaah) Fitzgerald and Candida Thompson, create a unique interplay between classical music and ballroom: on the catwalk, from the symphonic vastness of the composer Gustav Mahler to the vibrant earworm I Will Survive. Prepare yourself for a spectacular ode to the ballroom scene and diversity.

SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij

The SummerConcerts, powered by VriendenLoterij, present two months of wonderful concerts, from classical to jazz and from pop to film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring you all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.