Master pianist Ronald Brautigam plays Mozart at the Concertgebouw

Celebrate the summer of 2026 with international artists at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of classical music during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Grab your tickets and get ready to bask in the brilliance of Mozart with Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam.

Experience an evening of musical brilliance with the music of Mozart and Mahler

Experience an evening of musical brilliance as principal conductor Tung-Chieh Chuang leads the Bochumer Symphoniker in Mahler’s Fourth Symphony. The programme also includes Mozart’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 17, renowned for its sparkling and captivating opening.

Performing as soloist is celebrated master pianist Ronald Brautigam, recipient of the prestigious Concertgebouw Medal and Edison Lifetime Achievement Award, whose extraordinary artistry and virtuosity promise an unforgettable interpretation.

Performers

The concert features the following musicians: