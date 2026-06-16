Master pianist Ronald Brautigam plays Mozart at the Concertgebouw
Header photo: courtesy of the Concertgebouw
Master pianist Ronald Brautigam plays Mozart at the Concertgebouw
Celebrate the summer of 2026 with international artists at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of classical music during the SummerConcerts series at the Concertgebouw. Grab your tickets and get ready to bask in the brilliance of Mozart with Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam.
Experience an evening of musical brilliance with the music of Mozart and Mahler
Experience an evening of musical brilliance as principal conductor Tung-Chieh Chuang leads the Bochumer Symphoniker in Mahler’s Fourth Symphony. The programme also includes Mozart’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 17, renowned for its sparkling and captivating opening.
Performing as soloist is celebrated master pianist Ronald Brautigam, recipient of the prestigious Concertgebouw Medal and Edison Lifetime Achievement Award, whose extraordinary artistry and virtuosity promise an unforgettable interpretation.
Performers
The concert features the following musicians:
- Bochumer Symphoniker
- Tung-Chieh Chuang, conductor
- Ronald Brautigam, piano
- Miah Persson, soprano
Works
Here's an overview of the concert programme:
- Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, KV 453
- Mahler - Symphony No. 4 in G major
SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij
The SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij presents two months of wonderful concerts, from classical to jazz and from pop to film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring you all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.
The Concertgebouw also present a host of young talent in their summer concerts, including youth orchestras from Ukraine and the United States, and top young classical soloists. After many of the concerts, they offer a meet-and-greet with the artists in an informal setting, or an afterparty with a DJ in the Entrance Hall. In one of the world’s finest concert halls, there’s something for everyone this summer at The Concertgebouw!
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
There are over 80 concerts to choose from! The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Book your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details about the SummerConcerts series.