Amsterdam in Concert with Karin Bloemen, Jamai and Glennis Grace

Experience authentic Dutch culture at Amsterdam in Concert! Set in the lively atmosphere of a traditional Dutch pub, this energetic show features beloved Dutch songs, local charm, and unforgettable gezelligheid - a perfect introduction to the Netherlands for expats looking to connect with Dutch culture through music and fun.

SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij

The SummerConcerts powered by VriendenLoterij presents two months of wonderful concerts, from classical to jazz and from pop to film music. Top musicians from the Netherlands and around the world bring you all your favourite classical pieces to the Concertgebouw.

The Concertgebouw also present a host of young talent in their summer concerts, including youth orchestras from Ukraine and the United States, and top young classical soloists. After many of the concerts, they offer a meet-and-greet with the artists in an informal setting, or an afterparty with a DJ in the Entrance Hall. In one of the world’s finest concert halls, there’s something for everyone this summer at the Concertgebouw!

Are you feeling the summer vibes already?

There are over 80 concerts to choose from! The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.