The Little Big Things at the Royal Theatre Carré

Get ready for the latest in the Broadway in Carré series - a powerful and deeply moving true story about a single moment that changes everything.

What remains when the life you once knew changes suddenly? Do you look away, or do you dare to face a new reality? A story everyone can relate to, filled with real people, raw emotions, profound setbacks and unexpected triumphs. The Little Big Things will move you and show how the smallest things can make the biggest difference.

"The show with the biggest heart in town" Get tickets now!

A remarkable English-language musical production in Amsterdam

This summer, the Royal Theatre Carré presents the musical The Little Big Things exclusively. Following the extraordinary success of Hadestown, Broadway in Carré once again brings a remarkable English-language production to Amsterdam.

In Carré’s iconic auditorium, the true story of Henry Fraser comes vividly to life. Featuring a band of top performers from musical theatre and pop, the show creates a musical world that you not only hear, but feel. The music by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling seamlessly blends the very best of musical theatre and pop.