The Little Big Things at the Royal Theatre Carré
The Little Big Things at the Royal Theatre Carré
Get ready for the latest in the Broadway in Carré series - a powerful and deeply moving true story about a single moment that changes everything.
What remains when the life you once knew changes suddenly? Do you look away, or do you dare to face a new reality? A story everyone can relate to, filled with real people, raw emotions, profound setbacks and unexpected triumphs. The Little Big Things will move you and show how the smallest things can make the biggest difference.
"The show with the biggest heart in town" Get tickets now!
A remarkable English-language musical production in Amsterdam
This summer, the Royal Theatre Carré presents the musical The Little Big Things exclusively. Following the extraordinary success of Hadestown, Broadway in Carré once again brings a remarkable English-language production to Amsterdam.
In Carré’s iconic auditorium, the true story of Henry Fraser comes vividly to life. Featuring a band of top performers from musical theatre and pop, the show creates a musical world that you not only hear, but feel. The music by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling seamlessly blends the very best of musical theatre and pop.
Directed by Ola Mafaalani and bringing together an exceptional mix of Dutch and West End performers, including Joy Wielkens, Edwin Jonker, Ed Larkin, Djavan van de Fliert and Tessa Jonge Poerink, The Little Big Things is a story that demands to be told.
"One of the most uplifting, heart-swelling shows in ages" Get your tickets.
The story
When 17-year-old Henry Fraser, a promising rugby player, dives into the sea while on holiday, a single moment changes his life forever. Following a spinal cord injury, Henry and his family must learn to navigate a new reality.
As the certainties they once relied on begin to fall away, they try to face the future together with hope and determination. In the hospital, Henry meets physiotherapist Agnes. She helps him focus not on what he has lost, but on what is still possible.
Step by step, Henry learns to find meaning again in the little things and discovers an unexpected new form of expression. The Little Big Things is an uplifting true story about family, resilience and the courage to embrace a new reality with curiosity.
Broadway in Carre
The Little Big Things is part of Broadway in Carré, a leading series through which the Royal Theatre Carré exclusively brings acclaimed English-language productions from Broadway and the West End to the Netherlands. Previous Broadway in Carré productions include The Last Ship, Hadestown, The Book of Mormon, Sunset Boulevard and Pippin.
The Little Big Things garners critical acclaim
- "One of the most uplifting, heart-swelling shows in ages" - The Standard ★★★★
- "The show with the biggest heart in town" - Sunday Express ★★★★★
- "Groundbreaking... A heart soaring production" - Time Out ★★★★
Get your tickets to The Big Little Things
Book your tickets and plan your night out at the theatre in Amsterdam! Discover dates on the Royal Theatre Carré website.