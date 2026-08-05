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Grachtenfestival 2026: Discover Amsterdam and a new generation of musical talent

Grachtenfestival 2026: Discover Amsterdam and a new generation of musical talent

Image credit: Grachtenfestival 

Grachtenfestival 2026: Discover Amsterdam and a new generation of musical talent

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Various locations across Amsterdam Amsterdam
From 10.50 euros
Get your tickets!

Grachtenfestival takes over Amsterdam on August 7, turning the capital into a city-wide concert stage over 10 summer days. Emerging classical, jazz, and global music talents perform inside canal houses, secret gardens, historic parks, and industrial landmarks.

Featuring more than 150 concerts across the capital, the festival offers a rare opportunity to explore hidden architectural gems while discovering the next generation of musical pioneers. You can explore the full lineup and secure seats on the official Grachtenfestival programme and tickets page.  

Here are five standout highlights to add to your festival itinerary: 

1. Music and history at Felix Meritis

Felix Meritis has served as a cultural landmark since the 18th century, having previously hosted iconic composers like Johannes Brahms and Camille Saint-Saëns. During Grachtenfestival, its grand concert hall welcomes a fresh wave of national and international talent.

Programmed performances range from intimate classical recitals to the Higherlife Jam, an energetic evening blending highlife, afrobeat, gospel, and improvised jazz. Visitors can also catch live sets by nominees competing for the prestigious Grachtenfestival Prize (GrachtenfestivalPrijs).

2. Run to Beethoven’s Fifth at Flevopark

Leave your headphones behind for Beethoven 5km, Amsterdam's first running event set to a live classical soundtrack. On August 9, the Grachtenfestival Ensemble takes to Flevopark to perform a custom arrangement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Runners complete a 5km route around the green park with a single goal: crossing the finish line before the orchestra hits its iconic final chord. With staggered start times catered to different running paces, this event blends athletic cardio with orchestral performance.

Discover New Music Talents and the City

3. Acoustic intimacy inside Molen de Otter

Built around 1631, Molen de Otter is a wind-powered sawmill and one of the last remaining relics of Amsterdam’s historic timber industry. Its rustic wooden interior provides an acoustic setting for an intimate recital by clarinettist Jelmer de Moed and cellist Pieter de Koe.

Surrounded by centuries of Dutch woodwork, audience members can experience the natural timbre of both instruments up close. The performance offers a quiet bridge between historic heritage and contemporary performance.

4. New jazz at De Gashouder

The circular, industrial hall of De Gashouder at Westergas provides the backdrop for the Chaerin Im Trio. Currently in its pre-opening season as a revitalised cultural venue, this former gas holder offers impressive acoustic scale for modern soundscapes.

Pianist Chaerin Im debuts new compositions that fuse modern jazz with Korean indie elements, cinematic instrumentals, and ambient electronics. Performing on both an acoustic grand piano and synthesisers, her trio makes full use of the building's raw atmosphere.

5. Courtyard jazz in the garden of H’ART Museum

The festival concludes its run in the spacious courtyard garden of H’ART Museum. The National Youth Jazz Orchestra takes the stage alongside award-winning guitarist, composer, and bandleader Reinier Baas.

Featuring 16 emerging musicians, the ensemble delivers an upbeat repertoire combining jazz improvisation with contemporary rhythms. It provides a relaxed open-air afternoon of music inside one of the city's central green spaces.

How to get tickets

Ticket prices vary depending on the venue and performance style. Head to the official Grachtenfestival platform to browse by date, venue, or musical genre, and book your tickets online.  

Get your tickets!
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