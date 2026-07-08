A play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community at ITA

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Don’t miss the World Pride play from the theatre company Raymi Sambo Maakt and the Dutch leading theatre Internationaal Theater Amsterdam: Wachten op Marsha. Witness a powerful performance that tells the story of a Pride revolution of our time! Wachten op Marsha (Waiting for Marsha) is a performance in which a new Stonewall moment is planned to denounce the rising violence against queer people. But how far must you go to protect freedom? What is your responsibility? A play in Dutch with English surtitles - ideal for international audiences The premiere at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) on Thursday, July 30 and the performance on Friday, July 31 are accompanied by English surtitles - so it's ideal for international audiences who may not understand the Dutch language. So get your tickets! A Pride Revolution New York, 1969. In a bar full of music, colour and tension, frustration within the queer community erupts into the Stonewall riots: a moment that becomes the starting point of an international struggle for equal rights and visibility.

More than fifty years later, that history is far from over. In Wachten op Marsha, the past is not only remembered but mirrored against the present, where queer rights are once again under pressure and safety cannot be taken for granted. The story In Wachten op Marsha, a group of queer activists prepares a radical action during World Pride 2026. They aim to draw attention to rising violence, exclusion and political pressure on the queer community. What begins as a shared mission slowly turns into a tension between ideals and strategy. Under the leadership of Marvan, the leader of a group of queer activists, the question grows of how far one may go in the fight for visibility and protection. When does activism need to become sharply focused, and when does it risk losing itself? Director Raymi Sambo on Wachten op Marsha “I am deeply concerned about the rising violence against queer people, also here in the Netherlands. Like the characters in Wachten op Marsha, I hope for a new Stonewall moment. Perhaps this performance can help ignite that fire.”