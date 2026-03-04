Open Day at Taalhuis Amsterdam
Hallo, hola, ciao, merhaba, أهلا, Γεια σου, שלום, ,سلام, bonjour!
Join in and learn a language!
Are you interested in learning a new language? Would you like to have the opportunity to meet the teachers at Taalhuis Amsterdam, learn more about the school and its language courses, and experience a free Arabic, Dutch, Farsi, Greek, French, Hebrew, Spanish, Italian or Turkish trial lesson before making a decision? Taalhuis Amsterdam invites you to the Taalhuis Amsterdam Open Day on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at their beautiful new historic location at Gerard Doustraat 220.
Don't miss the Open Day at Taalhuis Amsterdam on March 28
During the open day, you’ll have the chance to join trial lessons for various Taalhuis Amsterdam languages and attend intake sessions to determine your language proficiency level before signing up for a course. It’s a perfect opportunity to explore your language learning options.
While trial lessons take place in the classrooms, you can enjoy drinks and homemade cakes at the café, browse through the multilingual library, or explore a Mediterranean market with fair-trade products and books.
Trial lessons and intake sessions are completely free, and you can join as many sessions as you want, as long as you reserve your spot in advance. You can drop in anytime you like, but ideally, you should register in advance for the sessions you would like to attend.
Open day programme
- 1pm: Doors open
- 1.30pm: Welcome session
- 2pm-2.30pm: General information sessions for each language
- 2.30pm-3pm: All about children's courses (information and Q&A)
- 2.30pm-5pm: Trial lessons and intakes
- 1pm-5pm: School market & borrel
Why you should attend the Taalhuis open day
- Free trial lessons for all Taalhuis languages and various levels
- Free intake sessions to determine your needs and the best course for you
- An opportunity to visit the school and meet the staff in person
In April, the 12- and six-week courses for all languages and levels will start again. Don’t forget to also check out the workshops and events taking place at the school this spring. The Taalhuis team of language lovers can’t wait to welcome you!
If you would like some help defining your level or if you have other questions, contact Taalhuis, and the teachers or coordinators will get back to you as soon as possible! You can also check the FAQs on the Taalhuis website.
The Taalhuis team looks forward to seeing you at the open day on March 28 or in one of their courses, starting on April 20, 2026!
About Taalhuis Amsterdam
Taalhuis Amsterdam is a house for languages, where you can learn and improve your Dutch and Mediterranean languages, together with a team of language professionals who have a thrill for text, literature, grammar, culture and delicious coffee. Taalhuis offers group training, private training and tailored in-company workshops in their school, at your office and online.
The lessons take place in a historical building in the vibrant De Pijp. Taalhuis has its own cafe, multilingual library and bookstore, and is designed to be a space for a community of neighbours and language lovers.
The Taalhuis team believes that learning a language is more than just books, vocabulary and grammar. They teach in small groups, with as little level difference as possible, creating a safe and “gezellige” atmosphere for all students. The classes are mostly taught in the target language with books in the target language using a communicative approach. Class time is primarily used to train your speaking skills.
Taalhuis also believes that language and culture go hand in hand, so you’ll always find events outside the classroom. Follow Taalhuis on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date and learn about new courses, events and the school in general!
