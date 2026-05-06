Night of the Refugee (Nacht van de Vluchtelingen) is a charity event run by the Netherlands Refugee Foundation (Stichting Vluchteling), where you can join thousands of people in walking and running together during the night, to raise money for refugees worldwide. The event has been running since 2009, with routes of 40km, 20km and 10km in certain Dutch cities.

Help refugees by taking part

You can help refugees by acquiring sponsors or by sponsoring a participant. There is no participation fee - instead, each participant actively raises funds from their own networks. The money raised goes towards emergency shelter, medical care after a disaster, emergency nutrition, clean drinking water and classroom construction.

The Netherlands Refugee Foundation is looking to acquire as much funding as possible to support emergency relief projects in Lebanon, Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso and Ukraine in cooperation with various partner organisations.

Give life-saving assistance along with friends or colleagues

You can take part, either by walking, by sponsoring a walker or both. Take part as an individual or as part of a group, whether with your work colleagues or your sports club. The sponsorship helps refugees to flee war and conflict and move towards safety.