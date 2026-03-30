Sinfonia Rotterdam performs Beethoven’s Fifth: The symphony that changed music forever

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Few works in classical music are as instantly recognisable as Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The famous four-note motif that opens the piece has echoed through concert halls for over two centuries, symbolising struggle, determination and ultimately triumph. Get tickets to hear Beethoven's Fifth live in concert this spring! A powerful concert series in The Hague, Amsterdam and Rotterdam In April 2026, Sinfonia Rotterdam brings this iconic masterpiece to three of the Netherlands’ most beautiful concert venues. Under the direction of chief conductor Conrad van Alphen, the orchestra presents a powerful concert series in The Hague, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, each programme pairing Beethoven’s revolutionary symphony with some of the most brilliant concertos in the classical repertoire. Where & when: The Hague, Grote Kerk, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 8:15pm

Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 8:15pm

Rotterdam, de Doelen, Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 7:30pm Get your tickets! Standard adult tickets cost 38 euros (16 euros for people aged 26 and younger) in Rotterdam and The Hague. Tickets for the Amsterdam concert range from 20 to 50 euros. Book your tickets today!

Beethoven’s Fifth: From darkness to triumph When Beethoven premiered his Fifth Symphony in 1808, he fundamentally changed the course of symphonic music. Built from the famous four-note motif often described as “fate knocking at the door”, the symphony unfolds as a dramatic journey from tension and struggle to radiant victory. What makes the work so extraordinary is the way Beethoven transforms this simple musical idea throughout the entire symphony. The motif appears in countless forms, driving the music forward with relentless energy until the triumphant finale bursts open in blazing C major. Experiencing this work live is electrifying. Under Conrad van Alphen’s energetic direction, Sinfonia Rotterdam reveals both the raw intensity and the emotional depth that have made this symphony one of the most beloved works. Virtuoso soloists in celebrated concertos Alongside Beethoven’s symphonic masterpiece, each concert features outstanding soloists performing some of the most expressive and virtuosic works in classical music. In The Hague and Amsterdam, internationally acclaimed violinist Fabiola Kim performs Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Since its premiere in 1881, this concerto has become one of the most beloved pieces in the violin repertoire. Sweeping melodies, dazzling technical passages and moments of deep Russian lyricism make it both emotionally powerful and thrilling to hear live. The Amsterdam concert also includes the colourful Flute Concerto by Adjemian, inspired by Khachaturian’s famous violin concerto. Performed by flautist Nevart-Veron Galileas, the work combines virtuosic brilliance with rich orchestral colours and rhythmic vitality.

In Rotterdam, Beethoven’s remarkable Triple Concerto takes centre stage. Unlike a traditional concerto with one soloist, this rare and elegant work features three instruments in conversation with each other as well as with the orchestra. Violinist Niek Baar, cellist Sandra Lied Haga, and pianist Alexander Yakovlev join forces to bring Beethoven’s unique blend of virtuosity, lyricism and symphonic grandeur to life. Dramatic openings and unforgettable music The concerts in The Hague and Rotterdam begin with Beethoven’s dramatic Coriolan Overture, a compact orchestral masterpiece that captures the inner conflict of the Roman general Coriolanus. Sharp contrasts between powerful orchestral outbursts and lyrical passages make the piece one of Beethoven’s most intense overtures. Together, these works create programmes that combine emotional depth, dazzling virtuosity and symphonic power. A musical experience not to miss With musicians from more than a dozen nationalities, Sinfonia Rotterdam reflects the vibrant international character of the Netherlands. For music lovers and newcomers alike, this concert series offers the chance to experience one of the greatest symphonies ever written, performed live in three iconic venues. Hosted by singer and presenter Jamai Loman, who will briefly take up the baton during the evening, the concerts promise an engaging and memorable experience.